MLB News

BC-BBA–Top Ten

By The Associated Press June 29, 2017 10:46 pm 06/29/2017 10:46pm
BC-BBA–Top Ten

BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Judge NYY 74 267 70 89 .333
Dickerson TB 76 312 59 103 .330
Altuve Hou 78 300 51 98 .327
JoRamirez Cle 77 293 53 94 .321
AGarcia ChW 75 289 40 92 .318
SCastro NYY 73 294 52 92 .313
Bogaerts Bos 75 298 48 93 .312
Reddick Hou 67 236 48 73 .309
Correa Hou 73 285 54 88 .309
Hosmer KC 77 292 41 89 .305
Home Runs

Judge, New York, 27; Springer, Houston, 24; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 22; KDavis, Oakland, 21; Smoak, Toronto, 21; Gallo, Texas, 20; Moustakas, Kansas City, 20; Healy, Oakland, 19; Sano, Minnesota, 18; 4 tied at 17.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 62; Cruz, Seattle, 59; KDavis, Oakland, 54; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 54; Correa, Houston, 53; Sano, Minnesota, 53; Springer, Houston, 52; Cano, Seattle, 52; Upton, Detroit, 52; 3 tied at 51.

Pitching

JVargas, Kansas City, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 10-3; ESantana, Minnesota, 10-4; Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 8-3; Stroman, Toronto, 8-4; Bundy, Baltimore, 8-6; McCullers, Houston, 7-1; 3 tied at 7-2.

