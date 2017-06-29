BC-BBA–Top Ten
|BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Judge NYY
|74
|267
|70
|89
|.333
|Dickerson TB
|76
|312
|59
|103
|.330
|Altuve Hou
|78
|300
|51
|98
|.327
|JoRamirez Cle
|77
|293
|53
|94
|.321
|AGarcia ChW
|75
|289
|40
|92
|.318
|SCastro NYY
|73
|294
|52
|92
|.313
|Bogaerts Bos
|75
|298
|48
|93
|.312
|Reddick Hou
|67
|236
|48
|73
|.309
|Correa Hou
|73
|285
|54
|88
|.309
|Hosmer KC
|77
|292
|41
|89
|.305
|Home Runs
Judge, New York, 27; Springer, Houston, 24; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 22; KDavis, Oakland, 21; Smoak, Toronto, 21; Gallo, Texas, 20; Moustakas, Kansas City, 20; Healy, Oakland, 19; Sano, Minnesota, 18; 4 tied at 17.
Judge, New York, 62; Cruz, Seattle, 59; KDavis, Oakland, 54; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 54; Correa, Houston, 53; Sano, Minnesota, 53; Springer, Houston, 52; Cano, Seattle, 52; Upton, Detroit, 52; 3 tied at 51.
JVargas, Kansas City, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 10-3; ESantana, Minnesota, 10-4; Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 8-3; Stroman, Toronto, 8-4; Bundy, Baltimore, 8-6; McCullers, Houston, 7-1; 3 tied at 7-2.