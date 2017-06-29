BC-BBA–Leaders

502

By The Associated Press June 29, 2017
TODAY’S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Dickerson, Tampa Bay, .333; Judge, New York, .333; Altuve, Houston, .327; Ramirez, Cleveland, .321; Garcia, Chicago, .318; Bogaerts, Boston, .316; Castro, New York, .313; Reddick, Houston, .309; Correa, Houston, .309; Brantley, Cleveland, .306; 1 tied at .305.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 70; Springer, Houston, 62; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 59; Correa, Houston, 54; Ramirez, Cleveland, 53; Castro, New York, 52; Altuve, Houston, 51; Gardner, New York, 51; Bautista, Toronto, 49; Lowrie, Oakland, 49; 6 tied at 48.

RBI_Judge, New York, 62; Cruz, Seattle, 59; Davis, Oakland, 54; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 54; Correa, Houston, 53; Sano, Minnesota, 53; Cano, Seattle, 52; Springer, Houston, 52; Upton, Detroit, 52; 3 tied at 51.

HITS_Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 103; Altuve, Houston, 98; Ramirez, Cleveland, 94; Andrus, Texas, 93; Bogaerts, Boston, 93; Castro, New York, 92; Garcia, Chicago, 92; Abreu, Chicago, 90; Hosmer, Kansas City, 89; Judge, New York, 89; 1 tied at 88.

DOUBLES_Betts, Boston, 26; Lowrie, Oakland, 25; Ramirez, Cleveland, 25; Altuve, Houston, 23; Schoop, Baltimore, 23; Lindor, Cleveland, 22; Bogaerts, Boston, 20; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 20; Longoria, Tampa Bay, 20; 3 tied at 19.

TRIPLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 4; Castellanos, Detroit, 4; Ramirez, Cleveland, 4; Sanchez, Chicago, 4; 7 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 27; Springer, Houston, 24; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 22; Davis, Oakland, 21; Smoak, Toronto, 21; Gallo, Texas, 20; Moustakas, Kansas City, 20; Healy, Oakland, 19; Sano, Minnesota, 18; 4 tied at 17.

STOLEN BASES_Maybin, Los Angeles, 24; Dyson, Seattle, 19; Andrus, Texas, 18; DeShields, Texas, 18; Altuve, Houston, 14; Cain, Kansas City, 14; Buxton, Minnesota, 13; Simmons, Los Angeles, 13; Betts, Boston, 12; Pillar, Toronto, 11; 4 tied at 10.

PITCHING_Vargas, Kansas City, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 10-3; Santana, Minnesota, 10-4; Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Bundy, Baltimore, 8-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 8-3; Stroman, Toronto, 8-4; 10 tied at 7.

ERA_Vargas, Kansas City, 2.29; McCullers, Houston, 2.54; Sale, Boston, 2.77; Santana, Minnesota, 2.80; Kluber, Cleveland, 3.03; Darvish, Texas, 3.11; Severino, New York, 3.15; Fulmer, Detroit, 3.19; Stroman, Toronto, 3.41; Montgomery, New York, 3.53; 1 tied at 3.67.

STRIKEOUTS_Sale, Boston, 155; Archer, Tampa Bay, 126; Darvish, Texas, 115; Severino, New York, 107; Kluber, Cleveland, 105; Estrada, Toronto, 102; Porcello, Boston, 99; McCullers, Houston, 97; Bauer, Cleveland, 96; Carrasco, Cleveland, 96; 1 tied at 94.

