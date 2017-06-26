502

BC-BBA–Leaders

By The Associated Press June 26, 2017
BC-BBA–Leaders

TODAY’S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Judge, New York, .332; Garcia, Chicago, .331; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, .330; Ramirez, Cleveland, .321; Altuve, Houston, .319; Bogaerts, Boston, .316; Castro, New York, .315; Smoak, Toronto, .304; Correa, Houston, .303; Hosmer, Kansas City, .303; 1 tied at .298.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 66; Springer, Houston, 57; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 56; Castro, New York, 52; Correa, Houston, 52; Altuve, Houston, 49; Gardner, New York, 49; Bautista, Toronto, 48; Betts, Boston, 48; Ramirez, Cleveland, 48; 4 tied at 47.

RBI_Judge, New York, 59; Cruz, Seattle, 58; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 54; Sano, Minnesota, 52; Cano, Seattle, 51; Garcia, Chicago, 51; Pujols, Los Angeles, 51; Davis, Oakland, 49; Upton, Detroit, 49; 4 tied at 48.

HITS_Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 99; Altuve, Houston, 92; Castro, New York, 92; Garcia, Chicago, 92; Bogaerts, Boston, 90; Ramirez, Cleveland, 89; Andrus, Texas, 86; Judge, New York, 86; Abreu, Chicago, 85; Hosmer, Kansas City, 85; 2 tied at 83.

DOUBLES_Betts, Boston, 25; Lowrie, Oakland, 24; Ramirez, Cleveland, 24; Schoop, Baltimore, 22; Altuve, Houston, 21; Lindor, Cleveland, 21; Bogaerts, Boston, 20; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 20; Pillar, Toronto, 19; 8 tied at 18.

TRIPLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 4; Castellanos, Detroit, 4; Ramirez, Cleveland, 4; Sanchez, Chicago, 4; 7 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 26; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 22; Springer, Houston, 22; Smoak, Toronto, 20; Davis, Oakland, 19; Gallo, Texas, 19; Moustakas, Kansas City, 19; Sano, Minnesota, 18; 5 tied at 17.

STOLEN BASES_Maybin, Los Angeles, 23; Andrus, Texas, 18; DeShields, Texas, 18; Dyson, Seattle, 18; Cain, Kansas City, 14; Buxton, Minnesota, 13; Simmons, Los Angeles, 13; Altuve, Houston, 12; Betts, Boston, 12; Pillar, Toronto, 11; 4 tied at 10.

PITCHING_Vargas, Kansas City, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 10-3; Santana, Minnesota, 10-4; Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Bundy, Baltimore, 8-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 8-3; 6 tied at 7.

ERA_Vargas, Kansas City, 2.29; McCullers, Houston, 2.54; Sale, Boston, 2.77; Santana, Minnesota, 2.80; Carrasco, Cleveland, 2.99; Darvish, Texas, 3.12; Fulmer, Detroit, 3.29; Severino, New York, 3.30; Sabathia, New York, 3.47; Stroman, Toronto, 3.69; 1 tied at 3.73.

STRIKEOUTS_Sale, Boston, 155; Archer, Tampa Bay, 126; Darvish, Texas, 109; Estrada, Toronto, 102; McCullers, Houston, 97; Severino, New York, 95; Bauer, Cleveland, 93; Kluber, Cleveland, 93; Porcello, Boston, 93; Carrasco, Cleveland, 89; 2 tied at 88.

