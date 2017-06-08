800

Astros’ Keuchel on 10-day disabled list with neck discomfort

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 4:29 pm 06/08/2017 04:29pm
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Houston Astros have placed ace Dallas Keuchel on the 10-day disabled list because of neck discomfort.

Keuchel leads the majors with a 9-0 record and 1.67 ERA for the team with the best record in baseball. He was scratched from Wednesday night’s start because of illness. General manager Jeff Luhnow says the neck discomfort is from a previous injury. His move to the disabled list is retroactive to June 5.

The Astros also picked up the contract of top pitching prospect Francis Martes from Fresno. He was 0-2 with a 5.29 ERA for the Triple-A club while working exclusively as a starter.

In another move before Thursday night’s game at Kansas City, the Astros transferred pitcher Collin McHugh to the 60-day disabled list.

