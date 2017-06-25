Astros 8, Mariners 2

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.280
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.319
|Correa ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.303
|Gattis c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.267
|Beltran dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.279
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Aoki lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Reddick lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.298
|Marisnick cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Totals
|33
|8
|8
|8
|6
|3
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Segura ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.330
|Haniger rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.311
|Cano 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.279
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.291
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.247
|Dyson cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Heredia lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Motter 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.207
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|5
|10
|Houston
|000
|400
|004—8
|8
|1
|Seattle
|020
|000
|000—2
|5
|2
E_Altuve (7), Miranda (3), Zunino (3). LOB_Houston 4, Seattle 9. 2B_Correa (15), Cano (13). HR_Springer (22), off Miranda; Gurriel (8), off Miranda; Gattis (5), off Pazos. RBIs_Springer (47), Altuve (36), Correa (48), Gattis 2 (31), Gurriel 2 (32), Reddick (28), Cano 2 (51). SB_Bregman (6), Haniger (3), Dyson (18).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Correa 2); Seattle 5 (Haniger 3, Zunino 2). RISP_Houston 3 for 6; Seattle 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Gattis. GIDP_Gurriel, Aoki.
DP_Seattle 2 (Segura, Cano, Motter), (Cano, Segura, Motter).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Martes
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4
|3
|63
|5.51
|Feliz, W, 3-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|28
|3.53
|Devenski
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|36
|2.33
|Harris, H, 16
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|1.95
|Gregerson
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|4.45
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miranda, L, 6-4
|7
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|2
|84
|4.11
|Vincent
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|1.76
|Pazos
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|3
|1
|38
|3.09
|Altavilla
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|5.72
Inherited runners-scored_Harris 2-0, Altavilla 3-1. HBP_Martes (Haniger). WP_Pazos.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:21. A_33,010 (47,476).