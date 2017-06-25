Astros 8, Mariners 2

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer rf 3 1 1 1 2 0 .280 Altuve 2b 4 1 1 1 1 0 .319 Correa ss 5 2 2 1 0 0 .303 Gattis c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .267 Beltran dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .239 Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .279 Bregman 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .248 Aoki lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .272 Reddick lf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .298 Marisnick cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .239 Totals 33 8 8 8 6 3

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Segura ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .330 Haniger rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .311 Cano 2b 3 0 1 2 1 0 .279 Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .291 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .254 Zunino c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .247 Dyson cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .249 Heredia lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .284 Motter 1b 2 1 1 0 2 1 .207 Totals 32 2 5 2 5 10

Houston 000 400 004—8 8 1 Seattle 020 000 000—2 5 2

E_Altuve (7), Miranda (3), Zunino (3). LOB_Houston 4, Seattle 9. 2B_Correa (15), Cano (13). HR_Springer (22), off Miranda; Gurriel (8), off Miranda; Gattis (5), off Pazos. RBIs_Springer (47), Altuve (36), Correa (48), Gattis 2 (31), Gurriel 2 (32), Reddick (28), Cano 2 (51). SB_Bregman (6), Haniger (3), Dyson (18).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Correa 2); Seattle 5 (Haniger 3, Zunino 2). RISP_Houston 3 for 6; Seattle 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Gattis. GIDP_Gurriel, Aoki.

DP_Seattle 2 (Segura, Cano, Motter), (Cano, Segura, Motter).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Martes 2 2 2 2 4 3 63 5.51 Feliz, W, 3-1 2 0 0 0 0 4 28 3.53 Devenski 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 36 2.33 Harris, H, 16 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 16 1.95 Gregerson 1 2 0 0 1 1 22 4.45 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miranda, L, 6-4 7 1-3 5 4 4 1 2 84 4.11 Vincent 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 13 1.76 Pazos 2-3 3 4 4 3 1 38 3.09 Altavilla 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 10 5.72

Inherited runners-scored_Harris 2-0, Altavilla 3-1. HBP_Martes (Haniger). WP_Pazos.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:21. A_33,010 (47,476).