Astros 8, Mariners 2

By The Associated Press June 25, 2017 7:42 pm 06/25/2017 07:42pm
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer rf 3 1 1 1 2 0 .280
Altuve 2b 4 1 1 1 1 0 .319
Correa ss 5 2 2 1 0 0 .303
Gattis c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .267
Beltran dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .239
Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .279
Bregman 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .248
Aoki lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .272
Reddick lf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .298
Marisnick cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .239
Totals 33 8 8 8 6 3
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Segura ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .330
Haniger rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .311
Cano 2b 3 0 1 2 1 0 .279
Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .291
Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .254
Zunino c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .247
Dyson cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .249
Heredia lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .284
Motter 1b 2 1 1 0 2 1 .207
Totals 32 2 5 2 5 10
Houston 000 400 004—8 8 1
Seattle 020 000 000—2 5 2

E_Altuve (7), Miranda (3), Zunino (3). LOB_Houston 4, Seattle 9. 2B_Correa (15), Cano (13). HR_Springer (22), off Miranda; Gurriel (8), off Miranda; Gattis (5), off Pazos. RBIs_Springer (47), Altuve (36), Correa (48), Gattis 2 (31), Gurriel 2 (32), Reddick (28), Cano 2 (51). SB_Bregman (6), Haniger (3), Dyson (18).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Correa 2); Seattle 5 (Haniger 3, Zunino 2). RISP_Houston 3 for 6; Seattle 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Gattis. GIDP_Gurriel, Aoki.

DP_Seattle 2 (Segura, Cano, Motter), (Cano, Segura, Motter).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Martes 2 2 2 2 4 3 63 5.51
Feliz, W, 3-1 2 0 0 0 0 4 28 3.53
Devenski 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 36 2.33
Harris, H, 16 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 16 1.95
Gregerson 1 2 0 0 1 1 22 4.45
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miranda, L, 6-4 7 1-3 5 4 4 1 2 84 4.11
Vincent 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 13 1.76
Pazos 2-3 3 4 4 3 1 38 3.09
Altavilla 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 10 5.72

Inherited runners-scored_Harris 2-0, Altavilla 3-1. HBP_Martes (Haniger). WP_Pazos.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:21. A_33,010 (47,476).

