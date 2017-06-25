502

MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Astros 5, Mariners 2

Astros 5, Mariners 2

By The Associated Press June 25, 2017 1:32 am 06/25/2017 01:32am
Share
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer rf 4 2 2 0 1 0 .279
Reddick lf 4 2 1 2 0 0 .295
Altuve 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .320
Correa ss 4 1 1 0 1 1 .301
McCann c 4 0 1 3 0 1 .268
Beltran dh 2 0 1 0 2 0 .242
Gurriel 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .279
Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Marisnick cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .245
Totals 35 5 9 5 4 7
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Segura ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .338
Gamel lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .346
Cano 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .278
Cruz dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .295
Seager 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .257
Haniger rf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .318
Dyson cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .249
Motter 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .204
a-Zunino ph 0 0 0 1 1 0 .253
1-Heredia pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .279
Ruiz c 4 1 1 0 0 3 .209
Totals 33 2 7 2 3 11
Houston 002 000 300—5 9 0
Seattle 000 001 001—2 7 1

a-walked for Motter in the 9th.

1-ran for Zunino in the 9th.

E_Ruiz (1). LOB_Houston 8, Seattle 7. 2B_Altuve (21), McCann (8), Gurriel (18), Cruz (16), Seager (18), Ruiz (6). HR_Reddick (8), off Gaviglio. RBIs_Reddick 2 (27), McCann 3 (40), Cano (49), Zunino (34).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Correa, McCann, Gurriel, Marisnick); Seattle 4 (Motter 2, Ruiz 2). RISP_Houston 3 for 12; Seattle 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Reddick, Dyson, Seager. GIDP_Marisnick, Cruz.

DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel); Seattle 1 (Segura, Cano, Motter).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McCullers, W, 7-1 5 4 1 1 0 8 76 2.53
Harris, H, 15 1 1 0 0 0 1 7 2.03
Sipp 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 4.64
Gregerson 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 4.60
Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 1 20 2.47
Giles 1 1 1 1 3 1 28 3.68
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gaviglio, L, 3-2 6 6 2 2 3 3 83 3.38
Zych 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 8 2.42
Rzepczynski 0 0 1 0 0 0 4 2.93
Cishek 2-3 2 1 1 1 2 20 4.50
Altavilla 2 0 0 0 0 1 19 5.79

McCullers pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Rzepczynski pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Harris 2-1, Rzepczynski 1-0, Cishek 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:09. A_29,820 (47,476).

Topics:
Latest News MLB News Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Astros 5, Mariners 2
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

For $49.5M, you can own Jackie O's childhood home

The 23,000-square-foot (2,137-sq.-meter) home includes nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, indoor and outdoor pools and a lighted tennis court.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLB News