Astros 5, Mariners 2

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer rf 4 2 2 0 1 0 .279 Reddick lf 4 2 1 2 0 0 .295 Altuve 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .320 Correa ss 4 1 1 0 1 1 .301 McCann c 4 0 1 3 0 1 .268 Beltran dh 2 0 1 0 2 0 .242 Gurriel 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .279 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Marisnick cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .245 Totals 35 5 9 5 4 7

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Segura ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .338 Gamel lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .346 Cano 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .278 Cruz dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .295 Seager 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .257 Haniger rf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .318 Dyson cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .249 Motter 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .204 a-Zunino ph 0 0 0 1 1 0 .253 1-Heredia pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .279 Ruiz c 4 1 1 0 0 3 .209 Totals 33 2 7 2 3 11

Houston 002 000 300—5 9 0 Seattle 000 001 001—2 7 1

a-walked for Motter in the 9th.

1-ran for Zunino in the 9th.

E_Ruiz (1). LOB_Houston 8, Seattle 7. 2B_Altuve (21), McCann (8), Gurriel (18), Cruz (16), Seager (18), Ruiz (6). HR_Reddick (8), off Gaviglio. RBIs_Reddick 2 (27), McCann 3 (40), Cano (49), Zunino (34).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Correa, McCann, Gurriel, Marisnick); Seattle 4 (Motter 2, Ruiz 2). RISP_Houston 3 for 12; Seattle 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Reddick, Dyson, Seager. GIDP_Marisnick, Cruz.

DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel); Seattle 1 (Segura, Cano, Motter).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McCullers, W, 7-1 5 4 1 1 0 8 76 2.53 Harris, H, 15 1 1 0 0 0 1 7 2.03 Sipp 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 4.64 Gregerson 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 4.60 Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 1 20 2.47 Giles 1 1 1 1 3 1 28 3.68 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gaviglio, L, 3-2 6 6 2 2 3 3 83 3.38 Zych 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 8 2.42 Rzepczynski 0 0 1 0 0 0 4 2.93 Cishek 2-3 2 1 1 1 2 20 4.50 Altavilla 2 0 0 0 0 1 19 5.79

McCullers pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Rzepczynski pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Harris 2-1, Rzepczynski 1-0, Cishek 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:09. A_29,820 (47,476).