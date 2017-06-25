Astros 5, Mariners 2

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Reddick lf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.295
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.301
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.268
|Beltran dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.242
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Marisnick cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|4
|7
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.338
|Gamel lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.346
|Cano 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Haniger rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.318
|Dyson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|Motter 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|a-Zunino ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.253
|1-Heredia pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Ruiz c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.209
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|3
|11
|Houston
|002
|000
|300—5
|9
|0
|Seattle
|000
|001
|001—2
|7
|1
a-walked for Motter in the 9th.
1-ran for Zunino in the 9th.
E_Ruiz (1). LOB_Houston 8, Seattle 7. 2B_Altuve (21), McCann (8), Gurriel (18), Cruz (16), Seager (18), Ruiz (6). HR_Reddick (8), off Gaviglio. RBIs_Reddick 2 (27), McCann 3 (40), Cano (49), Zunino (34).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Correa, McCann, Gurriel, Marisnick); Seattle 4 (Motter 2, Ruiz 2). RISP_Houston 3 for 12; Seattle 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Reddick, Dyson, Seager. GIDP_Marisnick, Cruz.
DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel); Seattle 1 (Segura, Cano, Motter).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McCullers, W, 7-1
|5
|4
|1
|1
|0
|8
|76
|2.53
|Harris, H, 15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.03
|Sipp
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4.64
|Gregerson
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.60
|Devenski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|2.47
|Giles
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|28
|3.68
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gaviglio, L, 3-2
|6
|6
|2
|2
|3
|3
|83
|3.38
|Zych
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|8
|2.42
|Rzepczynski
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.93
|Cishek
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|20
|4.50
|Altavilla
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|5.79
McCullers pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Rzepczynski pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Harris 2-1, Rzepczynski 1-0, Cishek 2-2.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_3:09. A_29,820 (47,476).