A’s promote top prospect INF Barreto, put Pinder on DL

CHICAGO (AP) — The Oakland Athletics promoted infielder Franklin Barreto from Triple-A Nashville and placed infielder Chad Pinder on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Barreto is considered the top prospect in Oakland’s farm system. He hit .281 with eight home runs and 32 RBIs in 68 games with Nashville.

Barreto was acquired in the Josh Donaldson trade from Toronto after the 2014 season.

He started at second base and batted seventh against the White Sox on Saturday.

He was a late add at second in place of Jed Lowrie, who sprained his right knee Friday night. He was not originally scheduled to start because he was not available for infield drills.

“Whether he’s here for a period of time, I’m not sure about that,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. “It’s nice to get guys here ahead of maybe when there’s a lengthier stay involved. At some point in time, he’s going to have a long stay here.”

Pinder, playing shortstop, left Friday night’s 3-0 win against the Chicago White Sox in the fifth inning after trying to field Yolmer Sanchez’s grounder. Pinder is hitting .234 with nine home runs and 25 RBIs.

The moves were made before the middle game of the three-game series between Oakland and Chicago.