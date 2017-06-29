502

MLB News

Arizona League

By The Associated Press June 29, 2017 1:31 am 06/29/2017 01:31am
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Brewers 3 1 .750
Reds 2 2 .500 1
White Sox 2 2 .500 1
Dodgers 2 2 .500 1
Indians 1 3 .250 2
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs 3 1 .750
Diamondbacks 3 1 .750
Angels 2 2 .500 1
Giants 1 3 .250 2
Athletics 1 3 .250 2
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 2 1 .667
Rangers 2 1 .667
Mariners 2 2 .500 ½
Royals 2 2 .500 ½
Padres 1 3 .250

___

Wednesday’s Games

AZL Mariners 8, AZL Indians 4

AZL Rangers at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

AZL Reds 4, AZL Athletics 3

AZL Cubs 9, AZL Dodgers 6

AZL Royals 7, AZL Padres 5

AZL Brewers 5, AZL White Sox 4, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

AZL Angels at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL Cubs, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Reds at AZL Brewers, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

AZL White Sox at AZL Indians, 1 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL Giants, 10 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

