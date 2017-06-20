502

MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » AP source: Marlins' top…

AP source: Marlins’ top draft pick Rogers agrees to terms

By The Associated Press June 20, 2017 9:37 pm 06/20/2017 09:37pm
Share

MIAMI (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says first-round draft pick Trevor Rogers and the Miami Marlins have agreed to a contract that includes a $3.4 million signing bonus.

The person confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal won’t be final until the 19-year-old left-hander undergoes a physical.

The 6-foot-6 Rogers is from Carlsbad, New Mexico, and was drafted out of high school with the 13th overall pick by Miami last week. The designated slot value for that spot is $3,875,800.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News MLB News Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » AP source: Marlins' top…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Monday's storms

Fierce storms, including a tornado, inundated the D.C. region. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLB News