502

MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » AP source: Jeter doesn't…

AP source: Jeter doesn’t have money needed to buy Marlins

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 6:21 pm 06/22/2017 06:21pm
Share

MIAMI (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says Derek Jeter has told the Miami Marlins he still doesn’t have the necessary money to buy the team but is close.

The person described the status of the Marlins’ sale talks to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team isn’t discussing the negotiations publicly.

The person said Jeter, a 14-time All-Star shortstop, met with Major League Baseball and Marlins officials in New York on Thursday and provided an update on his efforts to raise the needed money with other investors. The person said multiple other groups remain in the mix to purchase the team.

Jeter’s group bid about $1.3 billion to buy the Marlins from Jeffrey Loria. A similar bid was submitted by a group led by Massachusetts businessman Tagg Romney.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News MLB News Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » AP source: Jeter doesn't…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

For $49.5M, you can own Jackie O's childhood home

The 23,000-square-foot (2,137-sq.-meter) home includes nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, indoor and outdoor pools and a lighted tennis court.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLB News