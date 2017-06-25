Angels score 3 after overturned call, beat Red Sox 4-2

BOSTON (AP) — Parker Bidwell pitched a solid 6 2/3 innings and Los Angeles scored three runs after its challenge overturned an inning-ending double play in the second, leading the Angels to a 4-2 win over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

Ben Revere had three singles and Kaleb Cowart drove in two runs for Los Angeles, which won two of three against the Red Sox for its fifth series win in the last six.

Doug Fister (0-1) lost his Red Sox debut, giving up three runs and seven hits in six-plus innings. He was signed by Boston on Friday after being released by the Angels.

Mitch Moreland and Jackie Bradley Jr. each hit a solo homer for the Red Sox, who lost their second straight at Fenway Park after winning 10 of the previous 12.

Bidwell (2-0) gave up two runs and seven hits, striking out four without issuing a walk. Yusmeiro Petit pitched two scoreless innings for his first save.

After the challenge overturned Danny Espinosa’s 3-6-3 double play, Los Angeles got to Fister.

Espinosa was credited with a fielder’s choice and RBI after the review. Cowart followed with an RBI double and Juan Gratetrol had a run-scoring single.

Moreland homered over the Angels’ bullpen in the bottom half. Bradley Jr. hit his into the center-field bleachers in the fifth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: Manager Mike Scioscia said LHP Tyler Skaggs was scratched from a scheduled rehab start in the Arizona League on Saturday night with soreness in his oblique and abdominal area.

Red Sox: Manager John Farrell said ace lefty David Price has a middle finger-nail issue on his pitching hand, but “is expected” to make his next scheduled start. … LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, on the 10-day DL with a right knee subluxation, will make a rehab start for Double-A Portland on Thursday after he felt fine following a 68-pitch bullpen session on Saturday.

ROSTER MOVE

The Angels recalled infielder Cowart from Triple-A Salt Lake before the game and optioned RHP Eduardo Paredes there before the game.

INSPIRATIONAL MESSAGE

The Red Sox put a message on the center-field board, wishing NESN analyst Jerry Remy: “Best of Luck, Jerry, on your surgery tomorrow!”

The crowd gave him a huge ovation when he was shown on the scoreboard. The popular former Red Sox second baseman (1978-84) waved.

He is being treated for cancer for the fifth time.

NICE PERFORMANCE

Nine-year-old Shea Braceland from Westfield, Mass., got a long and loud ovation when she completed a flawless rendition of the national anthem.

UP NEXT

Angels: Ricky Nolasco (2-9, 5.23 ERA) is set to face Dodgers LHP Rich Hill (4-3, 4.73) when the teams open a two-game series at Dodger Stadium on Monday. Nolasco has lost his last seven decisions.

Red Sox: LHP Chris Sale (9-3, 2.85) is in line to work against Minnesota RHP Jose Berrios (7-1, 2.67) when the teams open a four-game series in Fenway Monday. Sale leads the majors with 146 strikeouts.