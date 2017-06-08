800

MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Angels pull away and…

Angels pull away and pound Tigers 11-4 and win series

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 4:52 pm 06/08/2017 04:52pm
Share
Los Angeles Angels' Eric Young Jr. is greeted in the dugout after scoring in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly to cap a four-run fifth inning and the Los Angeles Angels added six runs in the seventh, routing the Detroit Tigers 11-4 on Thursday.

JC Ramirez (6-4) gave up four runs — allowing the Tigers to take an early 4-1 lead — and 10 hits over five innings.

Michael Fulmer (6-4) allowed five runs on nine hits over 4 1-3 innings. Detroit relievers Arcenio Leon and Daniel Stumpf combined to give up six runs to let the Angels pull away and win the three-game series.

Danny Espinosa had three hits and three RBIs and Andrelton Simmons had three hits and two RBIs for the Angels, who got two runs batted in by C.J. Cron.

Detroit’s Nick Castellanos had three hits, including a solo homer in the second, and two RBIs.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Topics:
Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Angels pull away and…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLB News