Angels 6, Red Sox 3

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Maybin cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Calhoun rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.247
|Pujols dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Simmons ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Espinosa 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.173
|Valbuena 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.184
|Young Jr. lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.289
|Pennington 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.255
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|5
|2
|8
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Pedroia 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|Moreland 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|Benintendi lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.274
|H.Ramirez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.240
|Bradley Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Vazquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|1-Lin pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Marrero 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.160
|a-Young ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|2
|2
|11
|Los Angeles
|100
|101
|201—6
|9
|1
|Boston
|010
|000
|002—3
|6
|1
a-struck out for Marrero in the 9th.
1-ran for Vazquez in the 9th.
E_Calhoun (4), Bogaerts (7). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Boston 6. 2B_Maybin (15), Pujols (8), Simmons (17), Young Jr. (4), Betts (25), Bogaerts (20), H.Ramirez (7). HR_Moreland (10), off J.Ramirez. RBIs_Maybin (18), Calhoun (38), Maldonado (23), Valbuena (21), Young Jr. (11), Moreland (38), H.Ramirez (29). SB_Maybin (23), Espinosa (3), Young Jr. (7). CS_Espinosa (4). SF_Valbuena.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Pujols, Simmons, Espinosa, Pennington); Boston 5 (Moreland, Marrero 2, Young 2). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 11; Boston 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Maldonado, Maybin, Vazquez. GIDP_Bogaerts.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Espinosa, Valbuena).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|J.Ramirez, W, 7-5
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|5
|95
|4.38
|Hernandez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.19
|Middleton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.27
|Bedrosian
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|30
|1.74
|Parker, S, 1-3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2.14
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Price, L, 2-2
|6
|6
|3
|2
|1
|5
|103
|4.76
|Abad
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|12
|3.32
|Boyer
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.00
|Barnes
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|17
|4.13
Inherited runners-scored_Parker 3-0. HBP_J.Ramirez (Bradley Jr.), Barnes (Young Jr.). WP_Bedrosian.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:34. A_36,868 (37,499).