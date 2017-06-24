Angels 6, Red Sox 3

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Maybin cf 5 1 1 1 0 0 .270 Calhoun rf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .247 Pujols dh 5 0 2 0 0 1 .242 Simmons ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .281 Maldonado c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .261 Espinosa 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .173 Valbuena 1b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .184 Young Jr. lf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .289 Pennington 3b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .255 Totals 35 6 9 5 2 8

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .270 Pedroia 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .291 Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .324 Moreland 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .266 Benintendi lf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .274 H.Ramirez dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .240 Bradley Jr. cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .269 Vazquez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .285 1-Lin pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Marrero 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .160 a-Young ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Totals 33 3 6 2 2 11

Los Angeles 100 101 201—6 9 1 Boston 010 000 002—3 6 1

a-struck out for Marrero in the 9th.

1-ran for Vazquez in the 9th.

E_Calhoun (4), Bogaerts (7). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Boston 6. 2B_Maybin (15), Pujols (8), Simmons (17), Young Jr. (4), Betts (25), Bogaerts (20), H.Ramirez (7). HR_Moreland (10), off J.Ramirez. RBIs_Maybin (18), Calhoun (38), Maldonado (23), Valbuena (21), Young Jr. (11), Moreland (38), H.Ramirez (29). SB_Maybin (23), Espinosa (3), Young Jr. (7). CS_Espinosa (4). SF_Valbuena.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Pujols, Simmons, Espinosa, Pennington); Boston 5 (Moreland, Marrero 2, Young 2). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 11; Boston 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Maldonado, Maybin, Vazquez. GIDP_Bogaerts.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Espinosa, Valbuena).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA J.Ramirez, W, 7-5 6 4 1 1 0 5 95 4.38 Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 2.19 Middleton 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.27 Bedrosian 2-3 2 2 2 2 2 30 1.74 Parker, S, 1-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 2.14 Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Price, L, 2-2 6 6 3 2 1 5 103 4.76 Abad 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 12 3.32 Boyer 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.00 Barnes 1 1 1 1 1 1 17 4.13

Inherited runners-scored_Parker 3-0. HBP_J.Ramirez (Bradley Jr.), Barnes (Young Jr.). WP_Bedrosian.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:34. A_36,868 (37,499).