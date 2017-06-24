502

Angels 6, Red Sox 3

By The Associated Press June 24, 2017 11:02 pm 06/24/2017 11:02pm
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Maybin cf 5 1 1 1 0 0 .270
Calhoun rf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .247
Pujols dh 5 0 2 0 0 1 .242
Simmons ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .281
Maldonado c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .261
Espinosa 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .173
Valbuena 1b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .184
Young Jr. lf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .289
Pennington 3b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .255
Totals 35 6 9 5 2 8
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .270
Pedroia 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .291
Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .324
Moreland 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .266
Benintendi lf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .274
H.Ramirez dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .240
Bradley Jr. cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .269
Vazquez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .285
1-Lin pr 0 0 0 0 0 0
Marrero 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .160
a-Young ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Totals 33 3 6 2 2 11
Los Angeles 100 101 201—6 9 1
Boston 010 000 002—3 6 1

a-struck out for Marrero in the 9th.

1-ran for Vazquez in the 9th.

E_Calhoun (4), Bogaerts (7). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Boston 6. 2B_Maybin (15), Pujols (8), Simmons (17), Young Jr. (4), Betts (25), Bogaerts (20), H.Ramirez (7). HR_Moreland (10), off J.Ramirez. RBIs_Maybin (18), Calhoun (38), Maldonado (23), Valbuena (21), Young Jr. (11), Moreland (38), H.Ramirez (29). SB_Maybin (23), Espinosa (3), Young Jr. (7). CS_Espinosa (4). SF_Valbuena.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Pujols, Simmons, Espinosa, Pennington); Boston 5 (Moreland, Marrero 2, Young 2). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 11; Boston 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Maldonado, Maybin, Vazquez. GIDP_Bogaerts.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Espinosa, Valbuena).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
J.Ramirez, W, 7-5 6 4 1 1 0 5 95 4.38
Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 2.19
Middleton 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.27
Bedrosian 2-3 2 2 2 2 2 30 1.74
Parker, S, 1-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 2.14
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Price, L, 2-2 6 6 3 2 1 5 103 4.76
Abad 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 12 3.32
Boyer 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.00
Barnes 1 1 1 1 1 1 17 4.13

Inherited runners-scored_Parker 3-0. HBP_J.Ramirez (Bradley Jr.), Barnes (Young Jr.). WP_Bedrosian.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:34. A_36,868 (37,499).

MLB News