Angels 6, Red Sox 3

|Los Angeles
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Maybin cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Calhoun rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Pedroia 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pujols dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Simmons ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mreland 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Mldnado c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Bnntndi lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Espnosa 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|H.Rmirz dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Vlbuena 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Brdly J cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Yng Jr. lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Vazquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pnnngtn 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Lin pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marrero 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Young ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|5
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|2
|Los Angeles
|100
|101
|201—6
|Boston
|010
|000
|002—3
E_Bogaerts (7), Calhoun (4). DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Boston 6. 2B_Maybin (15), Pujols (8), Simmons (17), Young Jr. (4), Betts (25), Bogaerts (20), H.Ramirez (7). HR_Moreland (10). SB_Maybin (23), Espinosa (3), Young Jr. (7). CS_Espinosa (4). SF_Valbuena (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Ramirez W,7-5
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Hernandez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Middleton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bedrosian
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Parker S,1-3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boston
|Price L,2-2
|6
|6
|3
|2
|1
|5
|Abad
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Boyer
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barnes
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
HBP_by Ramirez (Bradley Jr.), by Barnes (Young Jr.). WP_Bedrosian.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:34. A_36,868 (37,499).