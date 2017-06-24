502

Angels 6, Red Sox 3

By The Associated Press June 24, 2017 11:02 pm 06/24/2017 11:02pm
Los Angeles Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Maybin cf 5 1 1 1 Betts rf 4 0 1 0
Calhoun rf 5 1 2 1 Pedroia 2b 4 0 1 0
Pujols dh 5 0 2 0 Bgaerts ss 4 1 1 0
Simmons ss 4 1 1 0 Mreland 1b 4 1 1 1
Mldnado c 4 0 1 1 Bnntndi lf 3 1 1 0
Espnosa 2b 3 1 0 0 H.Rmirz dh 4 0 1 1
Vlbuena 1b 3 0 0 1 Brdly J cf 2 0 0 0
Yng Jr. lf 3 1 1 1 Vazquez c 4 0 0 0
Pnnngtn 3b 3 1 1 0 Lin pr 0 0 0 0
Marrero 3b 3 0 0 0
Young ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 6 9 5 Totals 33 3 6 2
Los Angeles 100 101 201—6
Boston 010 000 002—3

E_Bogaerts (7), Calhoun (4). DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Boston 6. 2B_Maybin (15), Pujols (8), Simmons (17), Young Jr. (4), Betts (25), Bogaerts (20), H.Ramirez (7). HR_Moreland (10). SB_Maybin (23), Espinosa (3), Young Jr. (7). CS_Espinosa (4). SF_Valbuena (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Ramirez W,7-5 6 4 1 1 0 5
Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Middleton 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bedrosian 2-3 2 2 2 2 2
Parker S,1-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Boston
Price L,2-2 6 6 3 2 1 5
Abad 2-3 2 2 2 0 1
Boyer 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Barnes 1 1 1 1 1 1

HBP_by Ramirez (Bradley Jr.), by Barnes (Young Jr.). WP_Bedrosian.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:34. A_36,868 (37,499).

