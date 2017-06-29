Angels 3, Dodgers 2

Los Angeles (N) AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Utley 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .227 Pederson cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .231 Turner 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .379 Bellinger dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .268 Taylor ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Grandal c 3 1 2 1 1 0 .268 Forsythe 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .207 Puig rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Thompson lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .071 Totals 30 2 4 2 5 6

Los Angeles (A) AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Maybin cf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .257 Calhoun rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .246 Pujols dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .235 Escobar 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .287 Simmons ss 4 1 2 2 0 0 .280 Maldonado c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .257 Marte 1b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .188 a-Valbuena ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .186 Espinosa 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .171 Revere lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .218 Totals 35 3 8 2 2 10

Los Angeles (N) 000 000 011—2 4 2 Los Angeles (A) 000 002 001—3 8 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-popped out for Marte in the 8th.

E_Taylor (8), Grandal (3). LOB_Los Angeles (N) 6, Los Angeles (A) 9. 2B_Calhoun (11). HR_Thompson (1), off Middleton; Grandal (10), off Bedrosian; Simmons (8), off Ryu. RBIs_Grandal (30), Thompson (1), Simmons 2 (35).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles (N) 3 (Taylor 2, Thompson); Los Angeles (A) 5 (Maybin, Maldonado, Revere 2, Valbuena). RISP_Los Angeles (N) 0 for 4; Los Angeles (A) 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Bellinger, Revere, Simmons. GIDP_Forsythe.

DP_Los Angeles (A) 1 (Escobar, Espinosa, Marte).

Los Angeles (N) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryu 5 2-3 7 2 2 1 8 87 4.21 Dayton 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 8 3.48 Stewart 2 1 0 0 0 1 21 0.00 Baez, L, 2-1 1-3 0 1 0 0 1 17 1.32 Los Angeles (A) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Meyer 6 1 0 0 5 4 99 3.74 Petit, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.27 Middleton, H, 4 1 1 1 1 0 1 14 3.38 Bedrosian, W, 2-0, BS, 2-5 1 2 1 1 0 1 13 2.25

Inherited runners-scored_Dayton 2-0. WP_Baez. PB_Grandal (7).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:11. A_44,669 (43,250).