Angels 3, Dodgers 2

|Los Angeles (N)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Utley 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.227
|Pederson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Turner 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.379
|Bellinger dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.268
|Taylor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Grandal c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.268
|Forsythe 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.207
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Thompson lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.071
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|5
|6
|Los Angeles (A)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Maybin cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.257
|Calhoun rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Pujols dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.235
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.287
|Simmons ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.280
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Marte 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|a-Valbuena ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Espinosa 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.171
|Revere lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|2
|2
|10
|Los Angeles (N)
|000
|000
|011—2
|4
|2
|Los Angeles (A)
|000
|002
|001—3
|8
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-popped out for Marte in the 8th.
E_Taylor (8), Grandal (3). LOB_Los Angeles (N) 6, Los Angeles (A) 9. 2B_Calhoun (11). HR_Thompson (1), off Middleton; Grandal (10), off Bedrosian; Simmons (8), off Ryu. RBIs_Grandal (30), Thompson (1), Simmons 2 (35).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles (N) 3 (Taylor 2, Thompson); Los Angeles (A) 5 (Maybin, Maldonado, Revere 2, Valbuena). RISP_Los Angeles (N) 0 for 4; Los Angeles (A) 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Bellinger, Revere, Simmons. GIDP_Forsythe.
DP_Los Angeles (A) 1 (Escobar, Espinosa, Marte).
|Los Angeles (N)
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu
|5
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|8
|87
|4.21
|Dayton
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|3.48
|Stewart
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|0.00
|Baez, L, 2-1
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|17
|1.32
|Los Angeles (A)
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Meyer
|6
|1
|0
|0
|5
|4
|99
|3.74
|Petit, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.27
|Middleton, H, 4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|3.38
|Bedrosian, W, 2-0, BS, 2-5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|2.25
Inherited runners-scored_Dayton 2-0. WP_Baez. PB_Grandal (7).
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_3:11. A_44,669 (43,250).