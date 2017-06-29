502

Angels 3, Dodgers 2

By The Associated Press June 29, 2017 1:33 am 06/29/2017 01:33am
Los Angeles (N) AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Utley 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .227
Pederson cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .231
Turner 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .379
Bellinger dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .268
Taylor ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Grandal c 3 1 2 1 1 0 .268
Forsythe 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .207
Puig rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .247
Thompson lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .071
Totals 30 2 4 2 5 6
Los Angeles (A) AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Maybin cf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .257
Calhoun rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .246
Pujols dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .235
Escobar 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .287
Simmons ss 4 1 2 2 0 0 .280
Maldonado c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .257
Marte 1b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .188
a-Valbuena ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .186
Espinosa 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .171
Revere lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .218
Totals 35 3 8 2 2 10
Los Angeles (N) 000 000 011—2 4 2
Los Angeles (A) 000 002 001—3 8 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-popped out for Marte in the 8th.

E_Taylor (8), Grandal (3). LOB_Los Angeles (N) 6, Los Angeles (A) 9. 2B_Calhoun (11). HR_Thompson (1), off Middleton; Grandal (10), off Bedrosian; Simmons (8), off Ryu. RBIs_Grandal (30), Thompson (1), Simmons 2 (35).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles (N) 3 (Taylor 2, Thompson); Los Angeles (A) 5 (Maybin, Maldonado, Revere 2, Valbuena). RISP_Los Angeles (N) 0 for 4; Los Angeles (A) 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Bellinger, Revere, Simmons. GIDP_Forsythe.

DP_Los Angeles (A) 1 (Escobar, Espinosa, Marte).

Los Angeles (N) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryu 5 2-3 7 2 2 1 8 87 4.21
Dayton 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 8 3.48
Stewart 2 1 0 0 0 1 21 0.00
Baez, L, 2-1 1-3 0 1 0 0 1 17 1.32
Los Angeles (A) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Meyer 6 1 0 0 5 4 99 3.74
Petit, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.27
Middleton, H, 4 1 1 1 1 0 1 14 3.38
Bedrosian, W, 2-0, BS, 2-5 1 2 1 1 0 1 13 2.25

Inherited runners-scored_Dayton 2-0. WP_Baez. PB_Grandal (7).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:11. A_44,669 (43,250).

