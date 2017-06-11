Angels 12, Astros 6

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Maybin cf
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Calhoun rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.239
|Pujols dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.240
|Valbuena 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|.179
|Cron 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.221
|Simmons ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.278
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.259
|Young Jr. lf
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.318
|Espinosa 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.164
|Totals
|37
|12
|12
|12
|5
|13
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.278
|Reddick rf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.322
|Beltran dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Gattis c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Gonzalez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.313
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Bregman 3b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.245
|Aoki lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Totals
|37
|6
|10
|6
|5
|8
|Los Angeles
|102
|060
|210—12
|12
|0
|Houston
|002
|400
|000—
|6
|10
|1
E_Gattis (5). LOB_Los Angeles 4, Houston 9. 2B_Cron (4), Simmons 2 (14), Aoki (5). HR_Pujols (10), off Paulino; Young Jr. (2), off Feliz; Springer (17), off Chavez; Gurriel (7), off Chavez. RBIs_Calhoun 3 (30), Pujols (45), Valbuena (13), Cron (13), Simmons 2 (28), Young Jr. 4 (7), Springer 2 (40), Reddick (24), Altuve (32), Gurriel (29), Aoki (11). SB_Maybin 2 (19), Simmons (8), Young Jr. (4). SF_Simmons.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Cron, Espinosa); Houston 4 (Altuve, Beltran 2, Gurriel). RISP_Los Angeles 8 for 14; Houston 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Maldonado, Cron. GIDP_Pujols.
DP_Houston 1 (Gonzalez, Altuve, Gurriel).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chavez
|3
|2-3
|4
|6
|6
|4
|3
|74
|5.06
|Parker
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.20
|Middleton, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|2.35
|Alvarez, H, 11
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|4.30
|Hernandez, H, 6
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|2.70
|Petit
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.82
|Norris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.43
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paulino
|4
|6
|5
|5
|2
|4
|77
|6.59
|Feliz, L, 2-1
|1
|3
|4
|4
|1
|2
|30
|3.86
|Hoyt
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|4
|37
|4.87
|Diaz
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|23
|11.57
|Gregerson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.68
Paulino pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Parker 2-2, Hernandez 1-0, Feliz 2-2, Diaz 1-0. WP_Paulino, Hoyt, Hernandez.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Bill Miller; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:39. A_32,425 (42,060).