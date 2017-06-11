800

Angels 12, Astros 6

By The Associated Press June 11, 2017 6:04 pm 06/11/2017 06:04pm
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Maybin cf 4 3 2 0 1 1 .261
Calhoun rf 4 1 2 3 1 1 .239
Pujols dh 5 1 1 1 0 2 .240
Valbuena 3b 3 2 1 1 2 2 .179
Cron 1b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .221
Simmons ss 4 1 2 2 0 0 .278
Maldonado c 4 1 0 0 1 2 .259
Young Jr. lf 4 1 2 4 0 1 .318
Espinosa 2b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .164
Totals 37 12 12 12 5 13
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf 4 2 1 2 1 2 .278
Reddick rf 5 0 3 1 0 0 .282
Altuve 2b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .322
Beltran dh 5 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Gattis c 5 0 1 0 0 1 .277
Gonzalez ss 4 0 0 0 1 3 .313
Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .276
Bregman 3b 2 2 0 0 2 0 .245
Aoki lf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .269
Totals 37 6 10 6 5 8
Los Angeles 102 060 210—12 12 0
Houston 002 400 000— 6 10 1

E_Gattis (5). LOB_Los Angeles 4, Houston 9. 2B_Cron (4), Simmons 2 (14), Aoki (5). HR_Pujols (10), off Paulino; Young Jr. (2), off Feliz; Springer (17), off Chavez; Gurriel (7), off Chavez. RBIs_Calhoun 3 (30), Pujols (45), Valbuena (13), Cron (13), Simmons 2 (28), Young Jr. 4 (7), Springer 2 (40), Reddick (24), Altuve (32), Gurriel (29), Aoki (11). SB_Maybin 2 (19), Simmons (8), Young Jr. (4). SF_Simmons.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Cron, Espinosa); Houston 4 (Altuve, Beltran 2, Gurriel). RISP_Los Angeles 8 for 14; Houston 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Maldonado, Cron. GIDP_Pujols.

DP_Houston 1 (Gonzalez, Altuve, Gurriel).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Chavez 3 2-3 4 6 6 4 3 74 5.06
Parker 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 9 2.20
Middleton, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 2.35
Alvarez, H, 11 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 16 4.30
Hernandez, H, 6 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 15 2.70
Petit 1 2 0 0 0 1 10 2.82
Norris 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.43
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paulino 4 6 5 5 2 4 77 6.59
Feliz, L, 2-1 1 3 4 4 1 2 30 3.86
Hoyt 1 2-3 2 2 2 1 4 37 4.87
Diaz 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 2 23 11.57
Gregerson 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.68

Paulino pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Parker 2-2, Hernandez 1-0, Feliz 2-2, Diaz 1-0. WP_Paulino, Hoyt, Hernandez.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Bill Miller; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:39. A_32,425 (42,060).

