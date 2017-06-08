Angels 11, Tigers 4

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Simmons ss
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.276
|Pennington ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Calhoun rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.235
|Pujols dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Cron 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.232
|Revere lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|a-Robinson ph-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|Young Jr. cf-lf
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Espinosa 2b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.165
|Graterol c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Totals
|39
|11
|15
|11
|3
|1
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Presley rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Avila c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.322
|Cabrera 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.271
|Hicks 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|V.Martinez dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|J.Martinez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Mahtook cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Upton lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Castellanos 3b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.230
|Romine cf-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Machado ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|Totals
|40
|4
|15
|4
|2
|11
|Los Angeles
|001
|040
|600—11
|15
|0
|Detroit
|121
|000
|000—
|4
|15
|1
a-walked for Revere in the 7th.
E_Upton (3). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Detroit 11. 2B_Simmons (11), Young Jr. (3), Espinosa (7), Kinsler (8), Avila (9), V.Martinez (10), J.Martinez (5), Castellanos (13). HR_Castellanos (6), off Ramirez. RBIs_Simmons 2 (25), Calhoun (24), Pujols (43), Cron 2 (12), Young Jr. (3), Espinosa 3 (21), Graterol (4), Avila (25), Cabrera (27), Castellanos 2 (29). SB_Kinsler (2). CS_Castellanos (2). SF_Pujols.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Calhoun, Revere); Detroit 7 (Avila, Cabrera 2, Upton 2, Castellanos 2). RISP_Los Angeles 9 for 16; Detroit 4 for 19.
Runners moved up_Graterol, J.Martinez.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ramirez, W, 6-4
|5
|10
|4
|4
|1
|4
|89
|4.33
|Middleton, H, 2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|2.51
|Parker
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|27
|2.22
|Hernandez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.06
|Pounders
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|5.68
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fulmer, L, 6-4
|4
|1-3
|9
|5
|5
|0
|1
|74
|3.40
|Greene
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.63
|Leon
|1
|1-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|26
|6.35
|Stumpf
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|17
|18.00
|Rodriguez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6.98
|Saupold
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.72
Inherited runners-scored_Greene 2-0, Stumpf 2-2.
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:24. A_34,810 (41,681).