Angels 11, Tigers 4

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 4:45 pm 06/08/2017 04:45pm
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Simmons ss 5 2 3 2 0 0 .276
Pennington ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Calhoun rf 4 1 2 1 1 0 .235
Pujols dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .243
Escobar 3b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .277
Cron 1b 5 1 1 2 0 0 .232
Revere lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .210
a-Robinson ph-cf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .182
Young Jr. cf-lf 5 3 3 1 0 0 .333
Espinosa 2b 4 1 3 3 0 0 .165
Graterol c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .257
Totals 39 11 15 11 3 1
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kinsler 2b 4 2 3 0 0 0 .249
Presley rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Avila c 4 0 1 1 1 0 .322
Cabrera 1b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .271
Hicks 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .306
V.Martinez dh 5 1 1 0 0 2 .267
J.Martinez rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .289
Mahtook cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .224
Upton lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .261
Castellanos 3b 4 1 3 2 0 1 .230
Romine cf-2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .248
Machado ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .309
Totals 40 4 15 4 2 11
Los Angeles 001 040 600—11 15 0
Detroit 121 000 000— 4 15 1

a-walked for Revere in the 7th.

E_Upton (3). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Detroit 11. 2B_Simmons (11), Young Jr. (3), Espinosa (7), Kinsler (8), Avila (9), V.Martinez (10), J.Martinez (5), Castellanos (13). HR_Castellanos (6), off Ramirez. RBIs_Simmons 2 (25), Calhoun (24), Pujols (43), Cron 2 (12), Young Jr. (3), Espinosa 3 (21), Graterol (4), Avila (25), Cabrera (27), Castellanos 2 (29). SB_Kinsler (2). CS_Castellanos (2). SF_Pujols.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Calhoun, Revere); Detroit 7 (Avila, Cabrera 2, Upton 2, Castellanos 2). RISP_Los Angeles 9 for 16; Detroit 4 for 19.

Runners moved up_Graterol, J.Martinez.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ramirez, W, 6-4 5 10 4 4 1 4 89 4.33
Middleton, H, 2 1 2 0 0 0 2 23 2.51
Parker 1 1 0 0 1 3 27 2.22
Hernandez 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 3.06
Pounders 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 5.68
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fulmer, L, 6-4 4 1-3 9 5 5 0 1 74 3.40
Greene 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 1.63
Leon 1 1-3 2 4 4 2 0 26 6.35
Stumpf 2-3 3 2 2 1 0 17 18.00
Rodriguez 1 1 0 0 0 0 6 6.98
Saupold 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 1.72

Inherited runners-scored_Greene 2-0, Stumpf 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:24. A_34,810 (41,681).

