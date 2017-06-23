Angels 10, Yankees 5

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Maybin cf 3 3 1 1 2 1 .277 Calhoun rf 3 1 0 2 0 0 .241 Pujols dh 5 1 2 2 0 1 .239 Escobar 3b 4 2 2 1 1 1 .276 Valbuena 1b 5 0 1 1 0 3 .194 Simmons ss 5 0 1 2 0 0 .278 Young Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .288 Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .261 Pennington 2b 3 3 3 0 1 0 .253 Totals 36 10 11 9 4 10

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .259 Hicks cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .300 Judge rf 3 2 1 3 1 2 .331 Holliday dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .271 Castro 2b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .320 S?nchez c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .292 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .314 Carter 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .209 Torreyes 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .294 Totals 34 5 8 5 2 10

Los Angeles 102 001 420—10 11 0 New York 140 000 000— 5 8 3

E_Castro (6), S?nchez (6), Germ?n (1). LOB_Los Angeles 5, New York 4. 2B_Escobar (14), Simmons (16), Pennington (1), Carter (4). HR_Maybin (6), off Severino; Judge (25), off Ch?vez. RBIs_Maybin (17), Calhoun 2 (36), Pujols 2 (51), Escobar (21), Valbuena (20), Simmons 2 (33), Gardner (32), Judge 3 (57), Castro (45). SB_Maybin (22), Gardner (9). SF_Calhoun 2.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Valbuena, Young Jr.); New York 3 (Hicks, S?nchez, Torreyes). RISP_Los Angeles 5 for 9; New York 3 for 7.

GIDP_Simmons, Gregorius.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Valbuena, Simmons); New York 1 (Gregorius, Castro, Carter).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ch?vez 4 7 5 5 2 3 93 5.15 Petit, W, 2-0 2 0 0 0 0 3 25 2.42 Bedrosian, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 0.00 Middleton 1 0 0 0 0 1 20 3.43 Hernandez 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 2.28 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Severino, L, 5-3 6 8 6 5 2 5 99 3.30 Shreve, BS, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 1.80 Betances 2-3 2 2 2 1 2 22 1.16 Germ?n 2 1 2 1 1 3 28 1.04

Severino pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Shreve 2-1, Betances 1-1. WP_Betances, Germ?n.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_3:24. A_43,051 (49,642).