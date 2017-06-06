MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Anderson, Pérez lead Brewers…

Anderson, Pérez lead Brewers past Giants 5-2

By The Associated Press June 6, 2017 10:23 pm 06/06/2017 10:23pm
Share
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Chase Anderson throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Chase Anderson pitched 7 2-3 shutout innings, drove in a run and won his third straight game, Hernán Pérez homered and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the San Francisco Giants 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Anderson (5-1) extended his scoreless streak to 21 2-3 innings with the win. He walked one, struck out four and helped the Brewers beat the Giants for just the third time in the last 17 games against them.

Anderson kept his shutout going by stranding Brandon Crawford at third in the fifth. Anderson escaped the sixth when Brandon Belt grounded out to first with runners at first and second and two outs. The Brewers turned three double plays for Anderson.

Anderson collected his first RBI of the season and the fifth of his career in the third with a double off the wall in left.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Anderson, Pérez lead Brewers…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Frank Lloyd Wright’s 150th birthday

June 8 is the 150th birthday of Frank Lloyd Wright. To celebrate, here are five of the legendary architect’s most-interesting houses that are currently (or were recently) on the market.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLB News