MLB News

Abreu helps White Sox rally for 4-3 win over Yankees

By The Associated Press June 28, 2017 12:12 am 06/28/2017 12:12am
Chicago White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez (5) celebrates after hitting a double against the New York Yankees during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Chicago. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — Jose Abreu hit a game-ending, two-run single off Dellin Betances, and the Chicago White Sox stopped a four-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the New York Yankees on Tuesday night.

Kevan Smith sparked the winning rally with a one-out walk. Betances (3-2) then walked Alen Hanson and hit Yolmer Sanchez, loading the bases.

After Melky Cabrera fouled out, Abreu hit a grounder into left field. Brett Gardner’s throw to the plate was high, and Hanson scored easily.

Abreu also had an RBI double in the third. Dan Jennings (3-1) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win.

New York wasted an outstanding start by Luis Severino, who struck out a career-high 12 while pitching seven innings of one-run ball. It has dropped three of four and 11 of 14 overall.

The Yankees trailed 1-0 before Aaron Judge hit an RBI single in the eighth inning. Gary Sanchez then hit a two-run double, making it 3-1 New York.

But the Yankees’ bullpen faltered again after nearly losing a five-run lead in the ninth inning of Monday night’s 6-5 win. Domingo German walked the only two batters he faced in the eighth, and Tyler Clippard walked Todd Frazier with two out and the bases loaded to force home a run.

Clippard then struck out Matt Davidson to end the inning, sending New York to the ninth with a 3-2 lead.

Jose Quintana pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings for the White Sox, allowing two hits. He struck out six and walked four.

In five June starts, Quintana is 2-1 with a 1.78 ERA.

