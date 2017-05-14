Yankees put Chapman on DL with rotator cuff inflammation

NEW YORK (AP) — Closer Aroldis Chapman was put on the 10-day disabled list by the New York Yankees on Sunday because of rotator cuff inflammation in his left shoulder.

Chapman gave up a two-out RBI single by Houston’s Josh Reddick in the ninth inning Friday night, shook his pitching arm and was checked by head athletic trainer Steve Donohue on the mound moments later after throwing his 22nd pitch. The left-hander initially remained in the game, then was removed after allowing a single to Jose Altuve.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Sunday that Donohue told him about a half-hour after that game that Chapman reported pain. It was Chapman’s first outing since blowing a three-run lead in the ninth inning last Sunday against the Chicago Cubs.

He had an MRI on Saturday.

“He’s going to be shut down for two weeks and then we’ll reassess,” Cashman said.

Chapman would then need time to get his arm back into game shape.

“You’re probably looking at a minimum of a month if everything goes right,” Cashman said.

Dellin Betances will be the closer in Chapman’s absence.

The four-time All-Star’s average fastball velocity has dropped from a major league-high 100.9 mph last year to 98.2 mph this year, according to MLB’s Statcast.

New York announced the move before Sunday’s doubleheader against the Houston Astros and made it retroactive to Saturday. The Yankees recalled right-hander Chad Green from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Chapman is 1-0 with a 3.55 ERA and seven saves in eight chances this year. The left-hander was traded by the Yankees to the Cubs last July, helped Chicago win its first World Series title since 1908, then became a free agent and signed an $86 million, five-year contract with the Yankees, the richest deal ever for a relief pitcher.

Chapman later criticized the heavy workload Cubs manager Joe Maddon had given him during the postseason.