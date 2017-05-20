Wood extends scoreless run in Dodgers’ 7-1 win over Marlins

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Wood pitched 7 1/3 scoreless innings for his third straight start without allowing a run, and Cody Bellinger, Chris Taylor and Brett Eibner homered to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Friday night in a game that saw benches empty in the ninth.

Wood (5-0) held the Marlins to six hits while walking two and striking out four. Though not as dominant as he was recently, he allowed only one flyout.

Wood, who made is first three appearances of the season out of the bullpen, extended his scoreless innings streak to 20 1/3 innings — spanning three-plus starts. He has struck out 29, walked four and allowed 13 hits during that stretch. The left-hander also lowered his ERA to 1.88, best in the National League.

Benches and bullpens emptied in the top of the ninth when Dodgers reliever Ross Stripling threw behind the back of Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton, one inning after Marlins reliever AJ Ramos hit Eibner with a pitch following Bellinger’s two-run homer.

Stripling, Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren and Marlins manager Don Mattingly were all ejected. Geren and a heated Mattingly had to be pulled apart during the players’ scrum in the middle of the field.

Taylor hit a solo home run in the third and Eibner, just called up from triple-A Oklahoma City earlier in the day, hit a two-run homer in fourth against Miami right-hander Justin Nicolino.

Nicolino (1-1) was making his second start of the season. He held the Atlanta Braves to one run in the six innings of his first start.

Bellinger hit his eighth home run in the eighth against Ramos, coming in just his 23rd major-league game. He’s the fastest Dodger ever to eight home runs.

Justin Bour hit a solo home run off Chris Hatcher in Miami’s two-run ninth.

Outfielder Yasiel Puig left the game after the fifth inning with lower mid-back tightness.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: Although LHP Wei-Yin Chin, on the 10-day disabled list with left arm fatigue, is not with the team, the Marlins are consulting with famed orthopedic surgeon Neal ElAttrache while in Los Angeles to get a second opinion on his injury.

Dodgers: 3B Justin Turner was placed on the 10-day disabled list with what they called a Grade-1 strain of his right hamstring. Manager Dave Roberts said he hoped to have Turner back within a couple weeks.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Dan Straily (1-3, 3.56) hopes to continue his recent turnaround Saturday in the third game of this four-game series. Straily has allowed only an earned run and four hits in the 12 innings of his last two starts.

Dodgers: LHP Julio Urias (0-1, 3.43) will attempt to recover from is first poor outing of the season in his first career start against the Marlins. Last Sunday against the Rockies in his fourth start of the season, he allowed six runs on seven hits in four innings.