MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Utley, McCarthy lead Dodgers…

Utley, McCarthy lead Dodgers over Cubs 5-0 for 8th win in 10

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 10:27 pm 05/27/2017 10:27pm
Share
Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Brandon McCarthy as Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Montero looks on during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, May 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chase Utley drove in three runs with a pair of two-out singles, and Brandon McCarthy and Ross Stripling combined on a three-hitter that led the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Chicago Cubs 5-0 Saturday for their eighth win in 10 games.

Chicago has been shut out in three consecutive road games and held scoreless in four of its last six games away from Wrigley Field, scoring five runs in that span. The Cubs have not scored in 29 consecutive road innings, including a 3-0 defeat to St. Louis on May 14, and a 4-0 loss to the Dodgers on Friday night.

McCarthy (5-1) allowed two-out singles to Ian Happ in the fourth and Addison Russell in the fifth. He struck out six and walked one, winning his second straight start and lowering his ERA to 3.28.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Utley, McCarthy lead Dodgers…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLB News