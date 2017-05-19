Twins 4, Royals 3

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. A.Escobar ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .178 Cain cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .287 Hosmer 1b 5 1 3 0 0 0 .299 Perez c 5 0 2 0 0 1 .275 Bonifacio rf 4 1 2 2 1 1 .275 Soler dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .146 Merrifield 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .245 Gordon lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .170 Cuthbert 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .151 Totals 40 3 11 3 1 4

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dozier 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .230 Grossman dh-rf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .261 Mauer 1b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .260 Sano 3b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .299 1-Adrianza pr-3b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .300 Kepler rf-cf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .252 Polanco ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .248 Castro c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .202 Buxton cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .174 b-Vargas ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .233 Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rosario lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .270 a-E.Escobar ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Totals 36 4 10 4 5 6

Kansas City 012 000 000 0—3 11 0 Minnesota 000 100 002 1—4 10 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Rosario in the 7th. b-homered for Buxton in the 9th.

1-ran for Sano in the 8th.

E_Sano (3). LOB_Kansas City 8, Minnesota 10. 2B_Kepler (8). HR_Bonifacio (3), off Santiago; Grossman (3), off Karns; Vargas (5), off Herrera. RBIs_Bonifacio 2 (8), Cuthbert (4), Grossman (12), Polanco (17), Vargas 2 (15). SB_Merrifield (3). SF_Polanco.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (A.Escobar 2, Soler); Minnesota 4 (Kepler 2, Castro 2). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 8; Minnesota 0 for 7.

LIDP_Bonifacio. GIDP_Merrifield.

DP_Minnesota 2 (Dozier, Polanco, Mauer), (Kintzler, Dozier).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Karns 5 5 1 1 0 3 72 4.17 Strahm, H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 6.08 Minor, H, 4 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 2.01 Soria, H, 5 1 2 0 0 0 0 20 1.93 Herrera, BS, 2-10 1 3 2 2 0 2 21 4.50 Alburquerque, L, 0-1 0 0 1 1 2 0 9 6.75 Wood 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 7 10.43 Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Santiago 5 8 3 3 1 1 94 3.96 Duffey 2 0 0 0 0 3 27 2.53 Belisle 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 7.80 Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 3.38 Kintzler, W, 2-0 1 2 0 0 0 0 18 1.89

Alburquerque pitched to 2 batters in the 10th.

Inherited runners-scored_Wood 2-1. WP_Strahm.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Bill Miller; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_3:20. A_23,553 (39,021).