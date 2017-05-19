MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Twins 4, Royals 3

Twins 4, Royals 3

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 11:44 pm 05/19/2017 11:44pm
Share

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
A.Escobar ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .178
Cain cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .287
Hosmer 1b 5 1 3 0 0 0 .299
Perez c 5 0 2 0 0 1 .275
Bonifacio rf 4 1 2 2 1 1 .275
Soler dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .146
Merrifield 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .245
Gordon lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .170
Cuthbert 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .151
Totals 40 3 11 3 1 4
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dozier 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .230
Grossman dh-rf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .261
Mauer 1b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .260
Sano 3b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .299
1-Adrianza pr-3b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .300
Kepler rf-cf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .252
Polanco ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .248
Castro c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .202
Buxton cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .174
b-Vargas ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .233
Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rosario lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .270
a-E.Escobar ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Totals 36 4 10 4 5 6
Kansas City 012 000 000 0—3 11 0
Minnesota 000 100 002 1—4 10 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Rosario in the 7th. b-homered for Buxton in the 9th.

1-ran for Sano in the 8th.

E_Sano (3). LOB_Kansas City 8, Minnesota 10. 2B_Kepler (8). HR_Bonifacio (3), off Santiago; Grossman (3), off Karns; Vargas (5), off Herrera. RBIs_Bonifacio 2 (8), Cuthbert (4), Grossman (12), Polanco (17), Vargas 2 (15). SB_Merrifield (3). SF_Polanco.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (A.Escobar 2, Soler); Minnesota 4 (Kepler 2, Castro 2). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 8; Minnesota 0 for 7.

LIDP_Bonifacio. GIDP_Merrifield.

DP_Minnesota 2 (Dozier, Polanco, Mauer), (Kintzler, Dozier).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Karns 5 5 1 1 0 3 72 4.17
Strahm, H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 6.08
Minor, H, 4 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 2.01
Soria, H, 5 1 2 0 0 0 0 20 1.93
Herrera, BS, 2-10 1 3 2 2 0 2 21 4.50
Alburquerque, L, 0-1 0 0 1 1 2 0 9 6.75
Wood 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 7 10.43
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Santiago 5 8 3 3 1 1 94 3.96
Duffey 2 0 0 0 0 3 27 2.53
Belisle 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 7.80
Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 3.38
Kintzler, W, 2-0 1 2 0 0 0 0 18 1.89

Alburquerque pitched to 2 batters in the 10th.

Inherited runners-scored_Wood 2-1. WP_Strahm.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Bill Miller; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_3:20. A_23,553 (39,021).

Topics:
Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Twins 4, Royals 3
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLB News