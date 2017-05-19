MLB News

Twins 4, Royals 3, 10 innings,

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 11:45 pm 05/19/2017 11:45pm
Kansas City Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
A.Escbr ss 5 0 0 0 Dozier 2b 5 0 1 0
L.Cain cf 5 0 1 0 Grssman dh-rf 4 1 2 1
Hosmer 1b 5 1 3 0 Mauer 1b 4 1 1 0
S.Perez c 5 0 2 0 Sano 3b 4 0 2 0
J.Bnfco rf 4 1 2 2 Adranza pr-3b 0 0 0 0
Soler dh 4 0 0 0 Kepler rf-cf 4 0 1 0
Mrrfeld 2b 4 1 1 0 J.Plnco ss 4 0 1 1
A.Grdon lf 4 0 1 0 J.Cstro c 4 1 1 0
Cthbert 3b 4 0 1 1 Buxton cf 2 0 0 0
K.Vrgas ph 1 1 1 2
Kntzler p 0 0 0 0
E.Rsrio lf 2 0 0 0
E.Escbr ph-lf 2 0 0 0
Totals 40 3 11 3 Totals 36 4 10 4
Kansas City 012 000 000 0—3
Minnesota 000 100 002 1—4

E_Sano (3). DP_Minnesota 2. LOB_Kansas City 8, Minnesota 10. 2B_Kepler (8). HR_J.Bonifacio (3), Grossman (3), K.Vargas (5). SB_Merrifield (3). SF_J.Polanco (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Karns 5 5 1 1 0 3
Strahm H,3 1 0 0 0 1 1
Minor H,4 1 0 0 0 1 0
Soria H,5 1 2 0 0 0 0
Herrera BS,2 1 3 2 2 0 2
Alburquerque L,0-1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Wood 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Minnesota
Santiago 5 8 3 3 1 1
Duffey 2 0 0 0 0 3
Belisle 1 1 0 0 0 0
Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 0
Kintzler W,2-0 1 2 0 0 0 0

Alburquerque pitched to 2 batters in the 10th

WP_Strahm.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Bill Miller; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_3:20. A_23,553 (39,021).

