Twins 4, Royals 3, 10 innings,

|Kansas City
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|A.Escbr ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Dozier 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|L.Cain cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Grssman dh-rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Mauer 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|S.Perez c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Sano 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|J.Bnfco rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Adranza pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kepler rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mrrfeld 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|J.Plnco ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|A.Grdon lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Cstro c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Cthbert 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Buxton cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Vrgas ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Kntzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Rsrio lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Escbr ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|40
|3
|11
|3
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|Kansas City
|012
|000
|000
|0—3
|Minnesota
|000
|100
|002
|1—4
E_Sano (3). DP_Minnesota 2. LOB_Kansas City 8, Minnesota 10. 2B_Kepler (8). HR_J.Bonifacio (3), Grossman (3), K.Vargas (5). SB_Merrifield (3). SF_J.Polanco (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Karns
|5
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Strahm H,3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Minor H,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Soria H,5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera BS,2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Alburquerque L,0-1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Wood
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Minnesota
|Santiago
|5
|8
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Duffey
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Belisle
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rogers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kintzler W,2-0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Alburquerque pitched to 2 batters in the 10th
WP_Strahm.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Bill Miller; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_3:20. A_23,553 (39,021).