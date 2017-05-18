MLB News

Trout homers again as Angels beat White Sox, sweep series

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 1:53 am 05/18/2017 01:53am
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, right, celebrates his three-run home run with Cameron Maybin, rear left, and Martin Maldonado during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout homered for the fifth time in six games, Cameron Maybin had three more hits and the Los Angeles Angels completed a three-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox with a 12-8 victory Wednesday night.

Trout’s 13th homer of the season, a three-run shot, keyed a four-run sixth inning for the Angels.

Maybin, batting leadoff for the second time in an Angels uniform, went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and drew a walk a day after a career-best five hits on Tuesday.

Matt Shoemaker (3-2) gave up two runs in each of the first two innings, but settled down to earn the win. He finished with four runs allowed — three earned — and nine hits with nine strikeouts and one walk in 6 1/3 innings.

Miguel Gonzalez (3-4) allowed five runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked five and struck out two.

