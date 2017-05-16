Rockies 7, Twins 3

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.319
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Reynolds dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.317
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Desmond 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.317
|Parra lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.272
|Valaika ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Wolters c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.339
|Totals
|36
|7
|10
|6
|1
|7
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dozier 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.248
|Grossman rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.241
|Sano 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Vargas 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Escobar dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Polanco ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Castro c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.202
|Buxton cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.178
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|a-Gimenez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|4
|6
|Colorado
|020
|104
|000—7
|10
|0
|Minnesota
|020
|100
|000—3
|6
|1
a-advanced to 1st on strikeout for Rosario in the 9th.
E_Grossman (1). LOB_Colorado 4, Minnesota 7. 2B_Gonzalez (8), Wolters (4), Dozier (6), Castro 2 (5). HR_Parra (4), off Hughes; Blackmon (9), off Duffey; Buxton (2), off Freeland. RBIs_Blackmon 3 (30), Desmond (8), Parra (14), Wolters (4), Dozier (12), Castro (11), Buxton (5). CS_Rosario (2). S_Valaika, Buxton.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 1 (Gonzalez); Minnesota 3 (Dozier, Grossman, Escobar). RISP_Colorado 3 for 7; Minnesota 2 for 12.
Runners moved up_Reynolds, Wolters, Sano. GIDP_Vargas.
DP_Colorado 1 (Valaika, LeMahieu, Desmond).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, W, 4-2
|6
|5
|3
|3
|4
|3
|91
|3.13
|Rusin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.42
|Ottavino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.38
|McGee
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|2.40
|Holland, S, 17-17
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.04
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hughes, L, 4-2
|5
|8
|5
|5
|1
|3
|91
|5.23
|Duffey
|2
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|27
|2.79
|Breslow
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.02
Hughes pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Holland 2-0, Duffey 1-0. HBP_Rusin (Dozier).
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:13. A_24,295 (39,021).