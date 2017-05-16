MLB News

Rockies 7, Twins 3

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 11:34 pm 05/16/2017 11:34pm
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon cf 5 1 3 3 0 0 .319
LeMahieu 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .292
Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .298
Reynolds dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .317
Gonzalez rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .214
Desmond 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .317
Parra lf 3 2 1 1 1 1 .272
Valaika ss 3 1 0 0 0 0 .250
Wolters c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .339
Totals 36 7 10 6 1 7
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dozier 2b 3 0 2 1 1 0 .248
Grossman rf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .241
Sano 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .287
Vargas 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .236
Escobar dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Polanco ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .248
Castro c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .202
Buxton cf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .178
Rosario lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .273
a-Gimenez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .189
Totals 31 3 6 3 4 6
Colorado 020 104 000—7 10 0
Minnesota 020 100 000—3 6 1

a-advanced to 1st on strikeout for Rosario in the 9th.

E_Grossman (1). LOB_Colorado 4, Minnesota 7. 2B_Gonzalez (8), Wolters (4), Dozier (6), Castro 2 (5). HR_Parra (4), off Hughes; Blackmon (9), off Duffey; Buxton (2), off Freeland. RBIs_Blackmon 3 (30), Desmond (8), Parra (14), Wolters (4), Dozier (12), Castro (11), Buxton (5). CS_Rosario (2). S_Valaika, Buxton.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 1 (Gonzalez); Minnesota 3 (Dozier, Grossman, Escobar). RISP_Colorado 3 for 7; Minnesota 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Reynolds, Wolters, Sano. GIDP_Vargas.

DP_Colorado 1 (Valaika, LeMahieu, Desmond).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Freeland, W, 4-2 6 5 3 3 4 3 91 3.13
Rusin 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.42
Ottavino 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 3.38
McGee 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 24 2.40
Holland, S, 17-17 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 1.04
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hughes, L, 4-2 5 8 5 5 1 3 91 5.23
Duffey 2 1-3 2 2 2 0 3 27 2.79
Breslow 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 17 2.02

Hughes pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Holland 2-0, Duffey 1-0. HBP_Rusin (Dozier).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:13. A_24,295 (39,021).

MLB News