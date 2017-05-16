Rockies 7, Twins 3

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon cf 5 1 3 3 0 0 .319 LeMahieu 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .292 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .298 Reynolds dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .317 Gonzalez rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .214 Desmond 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .317 Parra lf 3 2 1 1 1 1 .272 Valaika ss 3 1 0 0 0 0 .250 Wolters c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .339 Totals 36 7 10 6 1 7

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dozier 2b 3 0 2 1 1 0 .248 Grossman rf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .241 Sano 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .287 Vargas 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .236 Escobar dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Polanco ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .248 Castro c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .202 Buxton cf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .178 Rosario lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .273 a-Gimenez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .189 Totals 31 3 6 3 4 6

Colorado 020 104 000—7 10 0 Minnesota 020 100 000—3 6 1

a-advanced to 1st on strikeout for Rosario in the 9th.

E_Grossman (1). LOB_Colorado 4, Minnesota 7. 2B_Gonzalez (8), Wolters (4), Dozier (6), Castro 2 (5). HR_Parra (4), off Hughes; Blackmon (9), off Duffey; Buxton (2), off Freeland. RBIs_Blackmon 3 (30), Desmond (8), Parra (14), Wolters (4), Dozier (12), Castro (11), Buxton (5). CS_Rosario (2). S_Valaika, Buxton.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 1 (Gonzalez); Minnesota 3 (Dozier, Grossman, Escobar). RISP_Colorado 3 for 7; Minnesota 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Reynolds, Wolters, Sano. GIDP_Vargas.

DP_Colorado 1 (Valaika, LeMahieu, Desmond).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Freeland, W, 4-2 6 5 3 3 4 3 91 3.13 Rusin 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.42 Ottavino 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 3.38 McGee 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 24 2.40 Holland, S, 17-17 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 1.04 Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hughes, L, 4-2 5 8 5 5 1 3 91 5.23 Duffey 2 1-3 2 2 2 0 3 27 2.79 Breslow 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 17 2.02

Hughes pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Holland 2-0, Duffey 1-0. HBP_Rusin (Dozier).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:13. A_24,295 (39,021).