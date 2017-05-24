MLB News

Red Sox score 7 in 7th to beat Rangers 9-4

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 10:12 pm 05/24/2017 10:12pm
Texas Rangers left fielder Ryan Rua, left, waits for the final pitch of the seven-run, seventh inning during a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (AP) — Dustin Pedroia waved home the tiebreaking run on a wild pitch, then singled in two more during Boston’s seven-run seventh inning on Wednesday night and the Red Sox beat the Texas Rangers 9-4 for their third straight victory.

Chris Sale (5-2) struck out six, falling short in his attempt to become the first pitcher in baseball’s modern era to strike out at least 10 batters in nine straight games in one season. He allowed three earned runs, six hits and a walk in 7 1/3 innings and received more runs of support in the seventh inning alone than in any previous game this season.

Sam Dyson (1-5) faced seven batters in relief of Martin Perez and gave up four hits, three walks — two intentional — and a wild pitch without retiring a batter. Mike Napoli homered for Texas, which has lost three of four to follow a 10-game winning streak.

