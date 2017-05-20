Rays 9, Yankees 5

|New York
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Gardner lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Dckrson dh
|3
|3
|2
|4
|G.Sanch c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Krmaier cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Hlliday 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lngoria 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|S.Cstro 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mrrison 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Judge dh
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Sza Jr. rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ellsbry cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rasmus lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Headley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|3
|Beckham ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Grgrius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Daniel. 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|A.Hicks rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sucre c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|5
|Totals
|36
|9
|12
|9
|New York
|010
|211
|000—5
|Tampa Bay
|111
|330
|00x—9
LOB_New York 5, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Judge (5), Ellsbury (6), Headley (10), Daniel.Robertson (2), Sucre (2). HR_G.Sanchez (4), Judge (15), Dickerson 2 (11), Longoria (6).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Tanaka L,5-3
|3
|9
|6
|6
|3
|4
|Layne
|1
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Gallegos
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Shreve
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Holder
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tampa Bay
|Andriese W,4-1
|5
|6
|5
|5
|0
|5
|Whitley
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Diaz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Tanaka pitched to 5 batters in the 4th
Andriese pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
HBP_by Andriese (Holliday), by Layne (Dickerson), by Andriese (Judge). WP_Tanaka.
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:50. A_22,864 (31,042).