Rays 9, Yankees 5

New York Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Gardner lf 5 0 0 0 Dckrson dh 3 3 2 4 G.Sanch c 4 1 2 1 Krmaier cf 5 1 2 1 Hlliday 1b 3 0 0 0 Lngoria 3b 4 1 2 1 S.Cstro 2b 4 1 1 0 Mrrison 1b 3 0 1 2 Judge dh 3 3 2 1 Sza Jr. rf 4 0 1 0 Ellsbry cf 4 0 1 0 Rasmus lf 5 1 1 0 Headley 3b 4 0 1 3 Beckham ss 5 0 0 0 Grgrius ss 4 0 0 0 Daniel. 2b 3 2 2 0 A.Hicks rf 3 0 0 0 Sucre c 4 1 1 1 Totals 34 5 7 5 Totals 36 9 12 9

New York 010 211 000—5 Tampa Bay 111 330 00x—9

LOB_New York 5, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Judge (5), Ellsbury (6), Headley (10), Daniel.Robertson (2), Sucre (2). HR_G.Sanchez (4), Judge (15), Dickerson 2 (11), Longoria (6).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Tanaka L,5-3 3 9 6 6 3 4 Layne 1 1-3 2 3 3 1 0 Gallegos 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 1 Shreve 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 Holder 1 0 0 0 0 1 Tampa Bay Andriese W,4-1 5 6 5 5 0 5 Whitley 3 1 0 0 0 3 Diaz 1 0 0 0 1 2

Tanaka pitched to 5 batters in the 4th

Andriese pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

HBP_by Andriese (Holliday), by Layne (Dickerson), by Andriese (Judge). WP_Tanaka.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:50. A_22,864 (31,042).