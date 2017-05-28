Rangers 3, Blue Jays 1

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.248
|1-DeShields pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Andrus ss
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Mazara rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Lucroy c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Napoli 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.194
|Gallo 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.198
|Rua lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Hoying cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|37
|3
|10
|2
|2
|9
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pillar cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Bautista rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.239
|Morales dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Martin c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Tulowitzki ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Travis 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Coghlan lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Totals
|30
|1
|7
|1
|2
|3
|Texas
|001
|100
|100—3
|10
|0
|Toronto
|100
|000
|000—1
|7
|1
1-ran for Choo in the 9th.
E_Donaldson (2). LOB_Texas 9, Toronto 6. 2B_Andrus (11), Mazara (11), Pillar (13). HR_Gallo (15), off Biagini. RBIs_Lucroy (13), Gallo (32), Bautista (27). SB_Andrus (10), Odor (5). SF_Bautista. S_Pillar.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Mazara, Odor, Hoying 2); Toronto 3 (Pillar, Donaldson, Tulowitzki). RISP_Texas 1 for 9; Toronto 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Donaldson, Coghlan. LIDP_Martin. GIDP_Morales.
DP_Texas 2 (Odor), (Andrus, Gallo, Napoli); Toronto 1 (Biagini, Tulowitzki, Smoak).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cashner, W, 2-4
|7
|5
|1
|1
|2
|2
|97
|2.92
|Kela, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.50
|Bush, S, 6-7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|1.02
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Biagini, L, 1-3
|6
|7
|2
|2
|1
|7
|95
|3.64
|Leone
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|19
|4.37
|Grilli
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|6.75
|Howell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|7.94
WP_Cashner, Biagini, Leone.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Joe West.
T_2:53. A_46,188 (49,282).