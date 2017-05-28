MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Rangers 3, Blue Jays 1

Rangers 3, Blue Jays 1

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 4:13 pm 05/28/2017 04:13pm
Share

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo dh 4 0 0 0 1 2 .248
1-DeShields pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .278
Andrus ss 5 2 3 0 0 0 .278
Mazara rf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .271
Lucroy c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .275
Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .210
Napoli 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .194
Gallo 3b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .198
Rua lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .214
Hoying cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Totals 37 3 10 2 2 9
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pillar cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .289
Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .270
Bautista rf 2 0 1 1 1 0 .239
Morales dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .247
Smoak 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .278
Martin c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .218
Tulowitzki ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .254
Travis 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .252
Coghlan lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .224
Totals 30 1 7 1 2 3
Texas 001 100 100—3 10 0
Toronto 100 000 000—1 7 1

1-ran for Choo in the 9th.

E_Donaldson (2). LOB_Texas 9, Toronto 6. 2B_Andrus (11), Mazara (11), Pillar (13). HR_Gallo (15), off Biagini. RBIs_Lucroy (13), Gallo (32), Bautista (27). SB_Andrus (10), Odor (5). SF_Bautista. S_Pillar.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Mazara, Odor, Hoying 2); Toronto 3 (Pillar, Donaldson, Tulowitzki). RISP_Texas 1 for 9; Toronto 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Donaldson, Coghlan. LIDP_Martin. GIDP_Morales.

DP_Texas 2 (Odor), (Andrus, Gallo, Napoli); Toronto 1 (Biagini, Tulowitzki, Smoak).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cashner, W, 2-4 7 5 1 1 2 2 97 2.92
Kela, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.50
Bush, S, 6-7 1 2 0 0 0 0 23 1.02
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Biagini, L, 1-3 6 7 2 2 1 7 95 3.64
Leone 1 2 1 1 0 0 19 4.37
Grilli 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 6.75
Howell 1 1 0 0 1 0 17 7.94

WP_Cashner, Biagini, Leone.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Joe West.

T_2:53. A_46,188 (49,282).

Topics:
Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Rangers 3, Blue Jays 1
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLB News