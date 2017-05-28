MLB News

Rangers 3, Blue Jays 1

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 4:13 pm 05/28/2017 04:13pm
Texas Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choo dh 4 0 0 0 Pillar cf 3 1 1 0
DShelds pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Dnldson 3b 4 0 0 0
Andrus ss 5 2 3 0 J.Btsta rf 2 0 1 1
Mazara rf 5 0 2 0 Morales dh 3 0 0 0
Lucroy c 4 0 2 1 Smoak 1b 4 0 1 0
Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 Ru.Mrtn c 4 0 2 0
Napoli 1b 4 0 0 0 Tlwtzki ss 4 0 0 0
Gallo 3b 3 1 1 1 D.Trvis 2b 3 0 1 0
Rua lf 4 0 0 0 Coghlan lf 3 0 1 0
Hoying cf 4 0 1 0
Totals 37 3 10 2 Totals 30 1 7 1
Texas 001 100 100—3
Toronto 100 000 000—1

E_Donaldson (2). DP_Texas 2. LOB_Texas 9, Toronto 6. 2B_Andrus (11), Mazara (11), Pillar (13). HR_Gallo (15). SB_Andrus (10), Odor (5). SF_J.Bautista (3). S_Pillar (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Cashner W,2-4 7 5 1 1 2 2
Kela H,5 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bush S,6-7 1 2 0 0 0 0
Toronto
Biagini L,1-3 6 7 2 2 1 7
Leone 1 2 1 1 0 0
Grilli 1 0 0 0 0 2
Howell 1 1 0 0 1 0

WP_Cashner, Biagini, Leone.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Joe West.

T_2:53. A_46,188 (49,282).

