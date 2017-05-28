Rangers 3, Blue Jays 1

|Texas
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Choo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|DShelds pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|5
|2
|3
|0
|J.Btsta rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Mazara rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Morales dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lucroy c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ru.Mrtn c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Napoli 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tlwtzki ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|D.Trvis 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rua lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Coghlan lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hoying cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|37
|3
|10
|2
|Totals
|30
|1
|7
|1
|Texas
|001
|100
|100—3
|Toronto
|100
|000
|000—1
E_Donaldson (2). DP_Texas 2. LOB_Texas 9, Toronto 6. 2B_Andrus (11), Mazara (11), Pillar (13). HR_Gallo (15). SB_Andrus (10), Odor (5). SF_J.Bautista (3). S_Pillar (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Cashner W,2-4
|7
|5
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Kela H,5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bush S,6-7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|Biagini L,1-3
|6
|7
|2
|2
|1
|7
|Leone
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Grilli
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Howell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
WP_Cashner, Biagini, Leone.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Joe West.
T_2:53. A_46,188 (49,282).