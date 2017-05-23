Pregame.com Line

|Major League Baseball
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Colorado
|-110
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+100
|at NEW YORK
|-150
|San
|Diego
|+140
|at ATLANTA
|-135
|Pittsburgh
|+125
|at CHICAGO
|-165
|San
|Francisco
|+155
|at Los Angeles
|-170
|St.
|Louis
|+158
|American League
|at BALTIMORE
|-117
|Minnesota
|+107
|at NEW YORK
|-183
|Kansas
|City
|+168
|at TAMPA BAY
|-116
|Los
|Angeles
|+106
|at BOSTON
|-255
|Texas
|+225
|at HOUSTON
|-160
|Detroit
|+150
|Interleague
|Toronto
|-113
|at
|MILWAUKEE
|+103
|at OAKLAND
|-125
|Miami
|+115
|at ARIZONA
|-113
|Chicago
|WS
|+103
|at WASHINGTON
|-150
|Seattle
|+140
|Cleveland
|-175
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+163
Updated odds available at Pregame.com