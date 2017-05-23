MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Pregame.com Line

Pregame.com Line

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 5:32 pm 05/23/2017 05:32pm
Share
Major League Baseball
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Colorado -110 at PHILADELPHIA +100
at NEW YORK -150 San Diego +140
at ATLANTA -135 Pittsburgh +125
at CHICAGO -165 San Francisco +155
at Los Angeles -170 St. Louis +158
American League
at BALTIMORE -117 Minnesota +107
at NEW YORK -183 Kansas City +168
at TAMPA BAY -116 Los Angeles +106
at BOSTON -255 Texas +225
at HOUSTON -160 Detroit +150
Interleague
Toronto -113 at MILWAUKEE +103
at OAKLAND -125 Miami +115
at ARIZONA -113 Chicago WS +103
at WASHINGTON -150 Seattle +140
Cleveland -175 at CINCINNATI +163

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Topics:
Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Pregame.com Line
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fatal explosion at Ariana Grande concert

An explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena has killed and wounded dozens of people. Here are some images from the scene.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLB News