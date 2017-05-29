MLB News

Pirates RF Polanco exits with right ankle injury

By The Associated Press May 29, 2017 5:52 pm 05/29/2017 05:52pm
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco was carted off the field at PNC Park on Monday after injuring his right ankle against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Polanco was heading toward foul territory attempting to catch a ball off the bat off left fielder Yasmany Tomas in the top of the sixth. His ankle got caught at the base of a short fence that separates the stands from the playing field. Polanco’s momentum carried his upper body over the wall, with his foot and ankle stuck at the bottom of it.

Polanco had just come off the injured list May 25 for a strained left hamstring. He’d been hitting well since his return. He went 1 for 2 on Monday to go 6 for 14 (.400) since coming back to action.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

