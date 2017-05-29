MLB News

Pirates 4, Diamondbacks 3

By The Associated Press May 29, 2017 7:21 pm 05/29/2017 07:21pm
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Owings ss-lf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .317
Peralta rf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .315
Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .308
Lamb 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .278
Tomas lf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .248
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hoover p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .264
Drury 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .292
Blanco cf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .255
Mathis c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .170
c-Descalso ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .218
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Delgado p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Herrmann lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .183
De La Rosa p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wilhelmsen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Iannetta ph-c 1 1 1 2 0 0 .247
Totals 33 3 7 3 1 6
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Harrison 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .303
Mercer ss 4 1 3 0 0 0 .254
Bell 1b 2 0 0 1 0 2 .232
Cervelli c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .255
Polanco rf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .269
Osuna rf 2 1 2 0 0 0 .231
Jaso lf-1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .208
McCutchen cf 3 2 1 1 1 1 .215
Hanson 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .193
Ngoepe 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Stewart c 3 0 1 2 0 1 .225
1-Glasnow pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .385
Rivero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Williams p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Freese ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .260
Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Frazier ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .324
Totals 30 4 9 4 2 9
Arizona 100 000 002—3 7 0
Pittsburgh 000 100 201—4 9 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-popped out for Williams in the 6th. b-grounded out for Nicasio in the 7th. c-singled for Mathis in the 9th. d-homered for Wilhelmsen in the 9th.

1-ran for Stewart in the 7th.

LOB_Arizona 7, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Peralta (11), Osuna (4). 3B_Mercer (1), Stewart (2). HR_Iannetta (6), off Watson; McCutchen (8), off Bradley. RBIs_Tomas (32), Iannetta 2 (11), Bell (21), McCutchen (24), Stewart 2 (2). SB_Polanco (7). CS_Mercer (4), Hanson (1). SF_Bell. S_Delgado.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Owings, Goldschmidt, Drury, Ahmed); Pittsburgh 4 (Jaso 3, Frazier). RISP_Arizona 1 for 7; Pittsburgh 1 for 6.

DP_Arizona 1 (Mathis, Owings).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Delgado 5 2-3 5 1 1 0 8 92 3.47
Chafin 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 11 2.55
Hoover 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 17 3.44
De La Rosa 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.08
Wilhelmsen 1 1 0 0 1 0 24 4.70
Bradley, L, 1-1 0 1 1 1 0 0 3 1.64
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Williams 6 4 1 1 0 3 67 5.20
Nicasio 1 0 0 0 0 2 22 1.59
Rivero, H, 12 1 1 0 0 1 0 21 0.68
Watson, W, 4-1, BS, 3-13 1 2 2 2 0 1 19 4.03

Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 1-0, Hoover 1-1, De La Rosa 1-0. HBP_Williams 2 (Peralta,Mathis). WP_Wilhelmsen.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:02. A_16,939 (38,362).

