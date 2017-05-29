Pirates 4, Diamondbacks 3

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Owings ss-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.317
|Peralta rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Lamb 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Tomas lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hoover p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ahmed ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Drury 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Blanco cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.255
|Mathis c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.170
|c-Descalso ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Delgado p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Herrmann lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.183
|De La Rosa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wilhelmsen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Iannetta ph-c
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.247
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|1
|6
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Harrison 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Mercer ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Bell 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.232
|Cervelli c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Polanco rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Osuna rf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Jaso lf-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|McCutchen cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.215
|Hanson 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|Ngoepe 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Stewart c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.225
|1-Glasnow pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.385
|Rivero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Williams p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Freese ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Nicasio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Frazier ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|Totals
|30
|4
|9
|4
|2
|9
|Arizona
|100
|000
|002—3
|7
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|100
|201—4
|9
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-popped out for Williams in the 6th. b-grounded out for Nicasio in the 7th. c-singled for Mathis in the 9th. d-homered for Wilhelmsen in the 9th.
1-ran for Stewart in the 7th.
LOB_Arizona 7, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Peralta (11), Osuna (4). 3B_Mercer (1), Stewart (2). HR_Iannetta (6), off Watson; McCutchen (8), off Bradley. RBIs_Tomas (32), Iannetta 2 (11), Bell (21), McCutchen (24), Stewart 2 (2). SB_Polanco (7). CS_Mercer (4), Hanson (1). SF_Bell. S_Delgado.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Owings, Goldschmidt, Drury, Ahmed); Pittsburgh 4 (Jaso 3, Frazier). RISP_Arizona 1 for 7; Pittsburgh 1 for 6.
DP_Arizona 1 (Mathis, Owings).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Delgado
|5
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|8
|92
|3.47
|Chafin
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|2.55
|Hoover
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|3.44
|De La Rosa
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.08
|Wilhelmsen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|4.70
|Bradley, L, 1-1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1.64
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williams
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|67
|5.20
|Nicasio
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|1.59
|Rivero, H, 12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|0.68
|Watson, W, 4-1, BS, 3-13
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|19
|4.03
Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 1-0, Hoover 1-1, De La Rosa 1-0. HBP_Williams 2 (Peralta,Mathis). WP_Wilhelmsen.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:02. A_16,939 (38,362).