Pirates 12, Braves 5

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 11:49 pm 05/24/2017 11:49pm
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Frazier lf-cf 2 3 2 3 4 0 .370
Harrison 2b-lf 6 1 2 2 0 1 .293
Bell 1b 6 0 0 0 0 2 .243
Freese 3b 5 1 1 2 1 2 .253
Jaso rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .196
c-Osuna ph-rf 3 1 2 3 0 0 .225
Mercer ss 5 2 3 1 1 1 .232
Ortiz cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .083
d-Cervelli ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .236
1-Glasnow pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .417
Barbato p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Rivero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-McCutchen ph 2 1 1 0 0 1 .203
LeBlanc p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Stewart c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .222
Williams p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Hanson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .196
Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ngoepe 2b 2 2 2 1 0 0 .234
Totals 43 12 14 12 7 10
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Inciarte cf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .292
Phillips 2b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .303
Markakis rf 3 1 1 0 2 1 .297
Kemp lf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .340
Adams 1b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .303
Flowers c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .344
Ruiz 3b 5 2 2 1 0 2 .238
Peterson ss 3 0 1 2 0 0 .202
Swanson ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .201
Teheran p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .105
a-Bonifacio ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .147
Motte p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Krol p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Santana ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .140
Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Collmenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 41 5 12 5 2 13
Pittsburgh 030 000 002 7—12 14 1
Atlanta 000 004 010 0— 5 12 1

a-struck out for Teheran in the 6th. b-flied out for Nicasio in the 7th. c-grounded out for Jaso in the 8th. d-singled for Ortiz in the 8th. e-doubled for Jackson in the 8th. f-singled for Rivero in the 10th.

1-ran for Cervelli in the 8th.

E_Ortiz (1), Peterson (4). LOB_Pittsburgh 10, Atlanta 9. 2B_Ngoepe (2), Ruiz (1), Peterson (5), Santana (2). 3B_Adams (1). HR_Frazier (2), off Teheran; Freese (5), off Collmenter; Osuna (3), off Collmenter; Mercer (4), off Collmenter. RBIs_Frazier 3 (15), Harrison 2 (16), Freese 2 (14), Mercer (15), Osuna 3 (12), Ngoepe (5), Kemp (27), Ruiz (3), Peterson 2 (9), Santana (2). SB_Frazier (2). CS_Inciarte (4). S_Stewart, Williams.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Bell, Jaso, Mercer, Stewart); Atlanta 5 (Inciarte, Markakis, Adams, Ruiz, Bonifacio). RISP_Pittsburgh 5 for 14; Atlanta 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_Swanson.

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Williams 5 6 3 3 0 6 83 5.93
Nicasio 1 2 1 1 0 1 15 1.74
Hudson 1 2 0 0 1 1 17 6.38
Barbato 1 2 1 1 0 1 15 3.14
Rivero, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 0.73
LeBlanc 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.89
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Teheran 6 4 3 0 2 6 95 4.88
Motte, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 23 1.50
Krol, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 32 6.50
Jackson, H, 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 3 3.86
Ramirez 1 3 2 2 1 2 28 2.08
Collmenter, L, 0-2 1 6 7 7 1 1 32 9.00

Williams pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Nicasio 2-2, Krol 2-0, Jackson 1-0. HBP_Williams (Flowers). WP_Collmenter.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_4:02. A_25,981 (41,500).

