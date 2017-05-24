Pirates 12, Braves 5

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Frazier lf-cf
|2
|3
|2
|3
|4
|0
|.370
|Harrison 2b-lf
|6
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.293
|Bell 1b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Freese 3b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.253
|Jaso rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|c-Osuna ph-rf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.225
|Mercer ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.232
|Ortiz cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|d-Cervelli ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|1-Glasnow pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.417
|Barbato p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Rivero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-McCutchen ph
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|LeBlanc p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Stewart c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Williams p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Nicasio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Hanson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ngoepe 2b
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.234
|Totals
|43
|12
|14
|12
|7
|10
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Inciarte cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Phillips 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Markakis rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.297
|Kemp lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.340
|Adams 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.303
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.344
|Ruiz 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.238
|Peterson ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.202
|Swanson ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Teheran p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.105
|a-Bonifacio ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.147
|Motte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Krol p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Santana ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.140
|Ramirez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Collmenter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|41
|5
|12
|5
|2
|13
|Pittsburgh
|030
|000
|002
|7—12
|14
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|004
|010
|0—
|5
|12
|1
a-struck out for Teheran in the 6th. b-flied out for Nicasio in the 7th. c-grounded out for Jaso in the 8th. d-singled for Ortiz in the 8th. e-doubled for Jackson in the 8th. f-singled for Rivero in the 10th.
1-ran for Cervelli in the 8th.
E_Ortiz (1), Peterson (4). LOB_Pittsburgh 10, Atlanta 9. 2B_Ngoepe (2), Ruiz (1), Peterson (5), Santana (2). 3B_Adams (1). HR_Frazier (2), off Teheran; Freese (5), off Collmenter; Osuna (3), off Collmenter; Mercer (4), off Collmenter. RBIs_Frazier 3 (15), Harrison 2 (16), Freese 2 (14), Mercer (15), Osuna 3 (12), Ngoepe (5), Kemp (27), Ruiz (3), Peterson 2 (9), Santana (2). SB_Frazier (2). CS_Inciarte (4). S_Stewart, Williams.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Bell, Jaso, Mercer, Stewart); Atlanta 5 (Inciarte, Markakis, Adams, Ruiz, Bonifacio). RISP_Pittsburgh 5 for 14; Atlanta 4 for 13.
Runners moved up_Swanson.
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williams
|5
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|83
|5.93
|Nicasio
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|1.74
|Hudson
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|6.38
|Barbato
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|3.14
|Rivero, W, 2-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|0.73
|LeBlanc
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.89
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Teheran
|6
|4
|3
|0
|2
|6
|95
|4.88
|Motte, H, 3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|23
|1.50
|Krol, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|32
|6.50
|Jackson, H, 1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.86
|Ramirez
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|28
|2.08
|Collmenter, L, 0-2
|1
|6
|7
|7
|1
|1
|32
|9.00
Williams pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Nicasio 2-2, Krol 2-0, Jackson 1-0. HBP_Williams (Flowers). WP_Collmenter.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_4:02. A_25,981 (41,500).