Pirates 12, Braves 5

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Frazier lf-cf 2 3 2 3 4 0 .370 Harrison 2b-lf 6 1 2 2 0 1 .293 Bell 1b 6 0 0 0 0 2 .243 Freese 3b 5 1 1 2 1 2 .253 Jaso rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .196 c-Osuna ph-rf 3 1 2 3 0 0 .225 Mercer ss 5 2 3 1 1 1 .232 Ortiz cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .083 d-Cervelli ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .236 1-Glasnow pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .417 Barbato p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Rivero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-McCutchen ph 2 1 1 0 0 1 .203 LeBlanc p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Stewart c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .222 Williams p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Hanson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .196 Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ngoepe 2b 2 2 2 1 0 0 .234 Totals 43 12 14 12 7 10

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Inciarte cf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .292 Phillips 2b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .303 Markakis rf 3 1 1 0 2 1 .297 Kemp lf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .340 Adams 1b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .303 Flowers c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .344 Ruiz 3b 5 2 2 1 0 2 .238 Peterson ss 3 0 1 2 0 0 .202 Swanson ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .201 Teheran p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .105 a-Bonifacio ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .147 Motte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Krol p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Santana ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .140 Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Collmenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 41 5 12 5 2 13

Pittsburgh 030 000 002 7—12 14 1 Atlanta 000 004 010 0— 5 12 1

a-struck out for Teheran in the 6th. b-flied out for Nicasio in the 7th. c-grounded out for Jaso in the 8th. d-singled for Ortiz in the 8th. e-doubled for Jackson in the 8th. f-singled for Rivero in the 10th.

1-ran for Cervelli in the 8th.

E_Ortiz (1), Peterson (4). LOB_Pittsburgh 10, Atlanta 9. 2B_Ngoepe (2), Ruiz (1), Peterson (5), Santana (2). 3B_Adams (1). HR_Frazier (2), off Teheran; Freese (5), off Collmenter; Osuna (3), off Collmenter; Mercer (4), off Collmenter. RBIs_Frazier 3 (15), Harrison 2 (16), Freese 2 (14), Mercer (15), Osuna 3 (12), Ngoepe (5), Kemp (27), Ruiz (3), Peterson 2 (9), Santana (2). SB_Frazier (2). CS_Inciarte (4). S_Stewart, Williams.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Bell, Jaso, Mercer, Stewart); Atlanta 5 (Inciarte, Markakis, Adams, Ruiz, Bonifacio). RISP_Pittsburgh 5 for 14; Atlanta 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_Swanson.

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Williams 5 6 3 3 0 6 83 5.93 Nicasio 1 2 1 1 0 1 15 1.74 Hudson 1 2 0 0 1 1 17 6.38 Barbato 1 2 1 1 0 1 15 3.14 Rivero, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 0.73 LeBlanc 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.89 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Teheran 6 4 3 0 2 6 95 4.88 Motte, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 23 1.50 Krol, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 32 6.50 Jackson, H, 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 3 3.86 Ramirez 1 3 2 2 1 2 28 2.08 Collmenter, L, 0-2 1 6 7 7 1 1 32 9.00

Williams pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Nicasio 2-2, Krol 2-0, Jackson 1-0. HBP_Williams (Flowers). WP_Collmenter.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_4:02. A_25,981 (41,500).