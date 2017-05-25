MLB News

Pina and Braun leave game

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 9:59 pm 05/25/2017 09:59pm
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers catcher Manny Pina and left fielder Ryan Braun left the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night with injuries.

Diamondbacks starter Robbie Ray drilled Pina in the left elbow with a pitch in the second inning, knocking the Brewers catcher flat. Grimacing in obvious pain, he eventually walked off the field accompanied by the trainer and manager Craig Counsell. Jett Bandy ran for Pina and took over behind the plate.

Juan Aguilar pinch hit in the fourth for Braun who left game with left calf tightness. Braun had just been reinstated Sunday from the 10-day DL with a left calf strain.

