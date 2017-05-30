Phils’ Velasquez, Marlins’ Nicolino leave game with injuries

MIAMI (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Vince Velasquez has left his team’s game at Miami in the second inning because of a right elbow flexor strain.

Marlins left-hander Justin Nicolino has left the game with a bruised left index finger. His status is day to day.

Velasquez pulled up in pain Tuesday night after throwing a pitch to J.T. Realmuto, and the Phillies’ trainer and manager hustled to the mound. Following a brief conversation, Velasquez departed trailing 1-0.

Nicolino, who pitched three scoreless innings, was injured when he bunted in the third and reached second on a throwing error. It was unclear whether the throw hit his hand as he reached first.

