MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Phils' Velasquez, Marlins' Nicolino…

Phils’ Velasquez, Marlins’ Nicolino leave game with injuries

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 8:57 pm 05/30/2017 08:57pm
Share
Miami Marlins' Justin Nicolino delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, May 30 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Gaston De Cardenas)

MIAMI (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Vince Velasquez has left his team’s game at Miami in the second inning because of a right elbow flexor strain.

Marlins left-hander Justin Nicolino has left the game with a bruised left index finger. His status is day to day.

Velasquez pulled up in pain Tuesday night after throwing a pitch to J.T. Realmuto, and the Phillies’ trainer and manager hustled to the mound. Following a brief conversation, Velasquez departed trailing 1-0.

Nicolino, who pitched three scoreless innings, was injured when he bunted in the third and reached second on a throwing error. It was unclear whether the throw hit his hand as he reached first.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Topics:
Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Phils' Velasquez, Marlins' Nicolino…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Rooftops for outdoor summer dining

Here are 10 rooftops and patios in the D.C. area where you can enjoy everything from an ice cold beer to a platter of beef bourguignon.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLB News