Pederson leaves game after frightening collision with Puig

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 1:14 am 05/24/2017 01:14am
Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Cody Bellinger, left, lands on top of center fielder Joc Pederson as he makes a catch on a ball hit by St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson left a game against the St. Louis Cardinals after a frightening collision with Yasiel Puig on the warning track Tuesday night.

Just before crashing into Pederson, Puig sprinted from right field to right-center and caught Yadier Molina’s long flyball to end the 10th inning. Puig’s left elbow appeared to knock Pederson on the side of his head, and Pederson’s hat and glove went flying as the center fielder slammed face-first into the outfield wall.

Puig monetarily remained on his feet, raising his glove to show he had caught the ball before grabbing his chest and dropping to the track.

Both players stayed down for a few moments, and Pederson appeared to have blood on his forehead when he finally stood. Pederson was lifted for pinch-hitter Chris Taylor in the bottom of the inning, then replaced in center by Enrique Hernandez in the 11th. Puig returned to the outfield for the next inning.

Pederson narrowly avoided a scary collision in the seventh inning, when he and left fielder Cody Bellinger bumped each other while chasing a ball in the left-center gap.

