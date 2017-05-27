MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Padres place OF Margot…

Padres place OF Margot on 10-day DL with calf strain

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 3:37 pm 05/27/2017 03:37pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The San Diego Padres placed Manuel Margot on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right calf before Saturday’s game against the Washington Nationals.

The centerfielder left Wednesday’s game with calf soreness. He was in a walking boot ahead of Friday’s series opener.

Second on the team in at-bats, the 22-year-old Margot is batting .259 with four home runs and 13 RBIs.

“He’s just sore right now,” Padres manager Andy Green said. “He’ll take off four-to-five days and keep the workload really minimum. After that, see how he progresses.”

Outfielder Franchy Cordero was recalled from Triple-A El Paso and can make his major league debut. He is expected to start Sunday and receive much of the playing time in center field.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Padres place OF Margot…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLB News