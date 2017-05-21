MLB News

Padres 5, Diamondbacks 1

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 7:06 pm 05/21/2017 07:06pm
Arizona San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
G.Blnco cf 4 0 0 0 Margot cf 4 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 4 0 1 0 Cordoba lf 4 1 2 0
Gldschm 1b 4 0 1 0 Myers 1b 2 1 0 0
Owings rf 4 0 0 0 Schimpf 3b 3 1 1 1
Tomas lf 4 0 1 0 Renfroe rf 4 1 3 1
Drury 2b 3 0 0 0 Spngnbr 2b 3 0 0 1
Lamb 3b 3 0 0 0 Hedges c 4 1 1 0
Innetta c 3 1 1 1 Aybar ss 3 0 1 0
Godley p 2 0 0 0 Richard p 3 0 1 1
D.Prlta ph 1 0 1 0
McFrlnd p 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 30 5 9 4
Arizona 001 000 000—1
San Diego 000 030 02x—5

E_G.Blanco (2), Ahmed (2). DP_Arizona 1. LOB_Arizona 4, San Diego 5. 2B_Renfroe (8), Aybar (5). HR_Iannetta (4), Schimpf (10). SF_Spangenberg (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Godley L,1-1 7 8 3 3 1 1
McFarland 1 1 2 0 1 1
San Diego
Richard W,3-5 9 5 1 1 0 6

HBP_by McFarland (Schimpf). WP_Richard.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:16. A_27,198 (42,302).

