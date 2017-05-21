Padres 5, Diamondbacks 1

|Arizona
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|G.Blnco cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cordoba lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Gldschm 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Myers 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Owings rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Schimpf 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Tomas lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Drury 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Spngnbr 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Lamb 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Innetta c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Aybar ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Godley p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Richard p
|3
|0
|1
|1
|D.Prlta ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|McFrlnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|30
|5
|9
|4
|Arizona
|001
|000
|000—1
|San Diego
|000
|030
|02x—5
E_G.Blanco (2), Ahmed (2). DP_Arizona 1. LOB_Arizona 4, San Diego 5. 2B_Renfroe (8), Aybar (5). HR_Iannetta (4), Schimpf (10). SF_Spangenberg (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Godley L,1-1
|7
|8
|3
|3
|1
|1
|McFarland
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|San Diego
|Richard W,3-5
|9
|5
|1
|1
|0
|6
HBP_by McFarland (Schimpf). WP_Richard.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_2:16. A_27,198 (42,302).