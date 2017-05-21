Padres 5, Diamondbacks 1

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blanco cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .207 Ahmed ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .255 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .310 Owings rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .323 Tomas lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .252 Drury 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .295 Lamb 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .288 Iannetta c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .226 Godley p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .125 a-Peralta ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .324 McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 32 1 5 1 0 6

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Margot cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Cordoba lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .292 Myers 1b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .278 Schimpf 3b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .165 Renfroe rf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .218 Spangenberg 2b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .250 Hedges c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .215 Aybar ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .211 Richard p 3 0 1 1 0 0 .235 Totals 30 5 9 4 2 2

Arizona 001 000 000—1 5 2 San Diego 000 030 02x—5 9 0

a-singled for Godley in the 8th.

E_Blanco (2), Ahmed (2). LOB_Arizona 4, San Diego 5. 2B_Renfroe (8), Aybar (5). HR_Iannetta (4), off Richard; Schimpf (10), off Godley. RBIs_Iannetta (7), Schimpf (20), Renfroe (19), Spangenberg (5), Richard (1). SF_Spangenberg.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 1 (Blanco); San Diego 3 (Myers 2, Hedges). RISP_Arizona 0 for 1; San Diego 4 for 8.

GIDP_Spangenberg.

DP_Arizona 1 (Drury, Ahmed, Goldschmidt).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Godley, L, 1-1 7 8 3 3 1 1 89 2.45 McFarland 1 1 2 0 1 1 28 1.35 San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Richard, W, 3-5 9 5 1 1 0 6 96 4.31

HBP_McFarland (Schimpf). WP_Richard.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:16. A_27,198 (42,302).