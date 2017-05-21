Padres 5, Diamondbacks 1

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blanco cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Owings rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.323
|Tomas lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Drury 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Lamb 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Iannetta c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.226
|Godley p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|a-Peralta ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|0
|6
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Cordoba lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Myers 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.278
|Schimpf 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.165
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.218
|Spangenberg 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Hedges c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Aybar ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Richard p
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|Totals
|30
|5
|9
|4
|2
|2
|Arizona
|001
|000
|000—1
|5
|2
|San Diego
|000
|030
|02x—5
|9
|0
a-singled for Godley in the 8th.
E_Blanco (2), Ahmed (2). LOB_Arizona 4, San Diego 5. 2B_Renfroe (8), Aybar (5). HR_Iannetta (4), off Richard; Schimpf (10), off Godley. RBIs_Iannetta (7), Schimpf (20), Renfroe (19), Spangenberg (5), Richard (1). SF_Spangenberg.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 1 (Blanco); San Diego 3 (Myers 2, Hedges). RISP_Arizona 0 for 1; San Diego 4 for 8.
GIDP_Spangenberg.
DP_Arizona 1 (Drury, Ahmed, Goldschmidt).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Godley, L, 1-1
|7
|8
|3
|3
|1
|1
|89
|2.45
|McFarland
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|28
|1.35
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richard, W, 3-5
|9
|5
|1
|1
|0
|6
|96
|4.31
HBP_McFarland (Schimpf). WP_Richard.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_2:16. A_27,198 (42,302).