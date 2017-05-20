MLB News

Nova wins for first time in May as Pirates beat Phillies 6-3

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 7:02 pm 05/20/2017 07:02pm
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Ivan Nova delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ivan Nova pitched into the eighth inning for his first win in May, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

Nova (4-3) allowed three runs and nine hits in 7 1/3 innings for first victory in four starts since April 29, a three-hit shutout of the Marlins at Miami. The NL Pitcher of the Month in April struck out three and walked none.

Francisco Cervelli and Adam Frazier hit two-run singles during a four-run sixth inning that extended the Pirates’ lead to 6-1. David Freese’s leadoff home run, his fourth, in the fourth inning broke a 1-1 tie.

Frazier had three hits and Cervelli and Freeze added two each as the Pirates won for the fifth time in seven games and sent the Phillies to their 16th loss in 20 games. Philadelphia has not won consecutive games since a six-game winning streak from April 20-27.

