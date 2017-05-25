MLB News

New York City mayor still won’t cheer for hometown Yankees

May 25, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — He has served a full-term as New York City mayor, but Bill de Blasio has never attended a New York Yankees game during his tenure. And he doesn’t plan to break the streak now.

The Democratic mayor grew up outside Boston and is a fan of the Yankees’ rival Boston Red Sox.

During events in the Bronx this week, the mayor was asked if he planned to attend a Yankees game in the Bronx at any point in the future. The New York Post reports (http://nyp.st/2rjV4fJ ) de Blasio gave a one-word answer: no.

Bronx Republican Chairman Michael Rendino says the mayor’s refusal to attend a home game is one more reason he’s endorsing Republican mayoral candidate Paul Massey. Democratic state Senator Ruben Diaz Sr., of the Bronx, says de Blasio is insulting Bronx residents.

