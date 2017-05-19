Mets 3, Angels 0

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Maybin lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .226 Calhoun rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .220 Trout cf 3 0 2 0 1 1 .348 Valbuena 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .188 Simmons ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .247 Cron 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .221 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Espinosa 2b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .148 c-Pennington ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Nolasco p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 a-Revere ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Alvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Middleton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Marte ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .189 Totals 32 0 6 0 3 12

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Conforto lf 3 2 2 1 1 1 .319 Reyes ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .190 Bruce rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Walker 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .255 Granderson cf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .163 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sewald p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-T.Rivera ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .277 Reed p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Flores 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Duda 1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .213 R.Rivera c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .320 deGrom p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Lagares cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .208 Totals 30 3 6 3 3 7

Los Angeles 000 000 000—0 6 2 New York 100 001 10x—3 6 0

a-popped out for Nolasco in the 7th. b-singled for Sewald in the 8th. c-popped out for Espinosa in the 9th. d-flied out for Middleton in the 9th.

E_Simmons (5), Cron (1). LOB_Los Angeles 9, New York 8. 2B_Simmons (5), Granderson (9). HR_Conforto (11), off Alvarez. RBIs_Conforto (27), Granderson (14), R.Rivera (14). CS_Maybin (1). S_Reyes, deGrom.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Maybin 2, Valbuena, Cron); New York 5 (Conforto, Flores 2, R.Rivera, deGrom). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 5; New York 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Flores.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nolasco, L, 2-3 6 4 2 1 3 4 103 4.01 Alvarez 1 1 1 1 0 1 11 4.11 Middleton 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 4.50 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA deGrom, W, 3-1 7 4 0 0 3 9 106 3.56 Blevins, H, 6 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 14 1.80 Sewald, H, 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 5 2.92 Reed, S, 5-6 1 0 0 0 0 0 18 3.32

Inherited runners-scored_Sewald 1-0. HBP_deGrom (Maldonado). WP_deGrom. PB_Maldonado 2 (2).

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Ben May.

T_2:53. A_36,542 (41,922).