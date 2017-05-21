MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » McCarthy, Gonzalez lead Dodgers…

McCarthy, Gonzalez lead Dodgers over Marlins 6-3

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 7:23 pm 05/21/2017 07:23pm
Share
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Brandon McCarthy throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brandon McCarthy retired his first 14 batters and allowed one run over six innings, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Miami Marlins 6-3 Sunday.

Adrian Gonzalez had three RBIs and his first three-hit game of the season for the Dodgers, who won three of four against Miami to open 10-game homestand. Gonzalez returned Friday after missing 12 games with a sore right elbow.

Yasmani Grandal had three hits, including a pair of doubles, for the Dodgers.

McCarthy (4-1) did not allow a hit until Derek Dietrich’s double. A.J. Ellis, playing in his first game in Los Angeles since the Dodgers traded him to Philadelphia last year, followed with a run-scoring single.

McCarthy, who missed most of the last two years while recovering from Tommy John surgery, allowed three hits. Dee Gordon doubled with one in the sixth and Christian Yelich walked before McCarthy retired Marcell Ozuna and Giancarlo Stanton on groundouts.

Four relievers finished a seven-hitter.

Vance Worley (0-1) made his Marlins debut and allowed three runs and six hits in four innings. The 29-year-old right–hander had been 2-5 with a 4.43 ERA in eight starts at Triple-A.

Gonzalez hit a two-run double in the first, and Joc Pederson homered for a 3-0 lead in the third. After Ellis’ single cut the gap, Gonzalez hit a run-scoring single in the fifth and the Dodgers made it 6-1 in the sixth when Brett Eibner, batting for McCarthy, hit a two-run single that deflected off the glove of Dietrich at third and into left field.

Ozuna singled in a run in the eighth, and Justin Bour homered off Kenley Jansen leading off the ninth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: OF Yasiel Puig (back) was held out of the starting lineup for the second straight day. He pinch hit in the eighth and struck out. … INF Logan Forsythe (toe, hamstring) is expected to return on Tuesday and play third base.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Jose Urena (1-2) is to start Tuesday at Oakland.

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (7-2, 2.15 ERA) is slated to start Tuesday against St. Louis. He is 6-5 against the Cardinals in the regular season but 0-4 in the postseason.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Topics:
Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » McCarthy, Gonzalez lead Dodgers…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLB News