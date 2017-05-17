MLB News

Maybin, Pujols rally Angels past White Sox 7-6 in 11

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 2:41 am 05/17/2017 02:41am
Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols reacts as he hits a game-winning RBI single during the 11th inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Maybin had five hits, including a tying double in the 11th inning, and Albert Pujols singled home the winning run moments later to give the Los Angeles Angels a 7-6 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.

Chicago erased a three-run deficit in the ninth and went ahead 6-5 on Tim Anderson’s solo homer in the top of the 11th off Yusmeiro Petit (1-0). But it was the Angels who pulled off the final comeback.

Andrelton Simmons singled leading off the bottom half against closer David Robertson (2-1), and Ben Revere singled with one out. Maybin, batting leadoff for the first time with the Angels, drove a double to left-center that tied it 6-all.

After an intentional walk to Mike Trout loaded the bases, Pujols singled to deep center field for his third RBI of the night.

