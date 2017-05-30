MLB News

Marlins 7, Phillies 2

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 10:29 pm 05/30/2017 10:29pm
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .282
Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Herrera ph-cf 0 0 0 1 0 0 .217
Kendrick lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .319
Altherr cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .302
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Joseph 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Blanco 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .191
Rupp c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .217
Saunders rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .220
Kelly 3b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .217
Galvis ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .232
Velasquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Leiter Jr. p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stassi 1b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .200
Totals 29 2 2 2 3 8
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gordon 2b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .283
Stanton rf 3 1 1 2 0 2 .284
Suzuki rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .169
Yelich cf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .265
Ozuna lf 5 2 3 1 0 1 .314
Bour 1b 2 1 2 0 2 0 .285
Realmuto c 3 1 0 1 1 0 .294
Dietrich 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .220
Riddle ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .260
Nicolino p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
McGowan p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Ellington p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Wittgren p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Moore ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Worley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Totals 35 7 10 5 5 11
Philadelphia 000 100 010—2 2 2
Miami 025 000 00x—7 10 2

a-out on sacrifice fly for Ramos in the 8th. b-struck out for Wittgren in the 8th.

E_Hernandez (4), Rupp (4), Riddle (3), McGowan (1). LOB_Philadelphia 4, Miami 9. 2B_Yelich (7), Bour (7). HR_Kendrick (1), off McGowan; Ozuna (13), off Velasquez; Stanton (14), off Leiter Jr.. RBIs_Kendrick (6), Herrera (14), Stanton 2 (37), Ozuna (36), Realmuto (19), Riddle (14). SF_Herrera.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Altherr); Miami 5 (Gordon 2, Ozuna, Realmuto, Riddle). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 2; Miami 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Kendrick, Realmuto 2. GIDP_Joseph, Yelich.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Blanco, Galvis, Stassi); Miami 1 (Gordon, Bour).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Velasquez, L, 2-5 1 1-3 2 2 1 0 1 19 5.58
Leiter Jr. 2-3 4 5 4 2 1 41 5.40
Rodriguez 1 2-3 3 0 0 0 2 35 5.96
Garcia 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.30
Ramos 2 1 0 0 1 3 29 3.22
Neris 1 0 0 0 2 3 31 2.96
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nicolino 3 0 0 0 0 1 40 4.15
McGowan, W, 2-0 3 2 1 1 0 3 37 3.86
Ellington 1 0 1 1 3 3 31 1.08
Wittgren 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 3.00
Worley 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.50

Leiter Jr. pitched to 6 batters in the 3rd.

Ellington pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Leiter Jr. 1-1, Rodriguez 3-2, Garcia 2-0, Wittgren 3-1. WP_Ramos.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:07. A_16,241 (36,742).

MLB News