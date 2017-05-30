Marlins 7, Phillies 2

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Herrera ph-cf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.217
|Kendrick lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.319
|Altherr cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Joseph 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Blanco 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Rupp c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Saunders rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Kelly 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|Galvis ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Velasquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Leiter Jr. p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Rodriguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Stassi 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Totals
|29
|2
|2
|2
|3
|8
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gordon 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.283
|Stanton rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.284
|Suzuki rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.169
|Yelich cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Ozuna lf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.314
|Bour 1b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.285
|Realmuto c
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.294
|Dietrich 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Riddle ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.260
|Nicolino p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|McGowan p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Ellington p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Wittgren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Moore ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Worley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Totals
|35
|7
|10
|5
|5
|11
|Philadelphia
|000
|100
|010—2
|2
|2
|Miami
|025
|000
|00x—7
|10
|2
a-out on sacrifice fly for Ramos in the 8th. b-struck out for Wittgren in the 8th.
E_Hernandez (4), Rupp (4), Riddle (3), McGowan (1). LOB_Philadelphia 4, Miami 9. 2B_Yelich (7), Bour (7). HR_Kendrick (1), off McGowan; Ozuna (13), off Velasquez; Stanton (14), off Leiter Jr.. RBIs_Kendrick (6), Herrera (14), Stanton 2 (37), Ozuna (36), Realmuto (19), Riddle (14). SF_Herrera.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Altherr); Miami 5 (Gordon 2, Ozuna, Realmuto, Riddle). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 2; Miami 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Kendrick, Realmuto 2. GIDP_Joseph, Yelich.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Blanco, Galvis, Stassi); Miami 1 (Gordon, Bour).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez, L, 2-5
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|19
|5.58
|Leiter Jr.
|2-3
|4
|5
|4
|2
|1
|41
|5.40
|Rodriguez
|1
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|5.96
|Garcia
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.30
|Ramos
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|29
|3.22
|Neris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|31
|2.96
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nicolino
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|40
|4.15
|McGowan, W, 2-0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|37
|3.86
|Ellington
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3
|31
|1.08
|Wittgren
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.00
|Worley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.50
Leiter Jr. pitched to 6 batters in the 3rd.
Ellington pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Leiter Jr. 1-1, Rodriguez 3-2, Garcia 2-0, Wittgren 3-1. WP_Ramos.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_3:07. A_16,241 (36,742).