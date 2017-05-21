MLB News

Marlins 10, Dodgers 6

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 1:46 am 05/21/2017 01:46am
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gordon 2b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .257
Yelich cf 3 1 0 0 2 1 .261
Ozuna lf 4 2 2 0 1 1 .312
Stanton rf 5 1 3 3 0 1 .267
Bour 1b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .262
Realmuto c 4 1 1 1 1 1 .307
Dietrich 3b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .223
Riddle ss 5 2 3 4 0 0 .262
Straily p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Ziegler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Suzuki ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .160
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Phelps p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 39 10 14 10 4 9
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Utley 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .203
Seager ss 4 2 2 2 1 1 .299
Bellinger lf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .300
Grandal c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .285
Gonzalez 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .245
Taylor 3b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .338
Pederson cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Stripling p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Barnes ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .250
Romo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hernandez rf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .250
Urias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Avilan p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Fields p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Gutierrez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Eibner cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .267
Totals 34 6 7 5 4 10
Miami 124 210 000—10 14 0
Los Angeles 000 012 300— 6 7 2

a-struck out for Fields in the 5th. b-lined out for Ziegler in the 7th. c-walked for Stripling in the 8th.

E_Taylor (5), Pederson (1). LOB_Miami 7, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Stanton 3 (11), Riddle (3), Seager (12), Grandal (11). 3B_Dietrich (2). HR_Riddle (2), off Fields; Hernandez (3), off Straily; Seager (7), off Garcia; Bellinger (9), off Garcia. RBIs_Gordon (6), Stanton 3 (30), Bour (27), Realmuto (17), Riddle 4 (9), Seager 2 (23), Bellinger (24), Grandal (21), Hernandez (13). SB_Gordon (13). CS_Riddle (1). S_Straily.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Yelich, Realmuto, Dietrich); Los Angeles 2 (Pederson 2). RISP_Miami 7 for 15; Los Angeles 2 for 4.

GIDP_Bour.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Utley, Seager, Gonzalez).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Straily, W, 2-3 5 2-3 4 3 3 3 8 98 3.70
Ziegler 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 6.48
Garcia 1 3 3 3 0 1 24 4.72
Phelps 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 3.86
Barraclough 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.95
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urias, L, 0-2 2 1-3 7 7 6 3 0 71 5.40
Avilan 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 3 25 3.38
Fields 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 14 0.98
Baez 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 1.04
Stripling 2 1 0 0 0 2 31 3.09
Romo 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 7.53

Inherited runners-scored_Ziegler 3-1, Avilan 1-0, Fields 2-1. WP_Urias, Ziegler.

Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:27. A_52,850 (56,000).

MLB News