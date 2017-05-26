Marisnick homers in 8th to lift Astros past Tigers, 7-6

HOUSTON (AP) — Jake Marisnick hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning for Houston’s fourth homer of the game, lifting the Astros to a 7-6 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Thursday night.

The Tigers tied it 6-6 in the top of the eighth when Jose Iglesias doubled off reliever Luke Gregerson (2-1) to drive in Andrew Romine.

Marisnick’s homer to deep center off Detroit reliever Alex Wilson (1-2) gave Houston the lead back. Ken Giles got the last three outs for his 13th save as the Astros won three of four from the Tigers.

Carlos Correa, Marwin Gonzalez and Juan Centeno all homered off Justin Verlander in Houston’s five-run fourth that gave the Astros a 5-3 lead.

Justin Upton’s RBI single in the fifth pulled the Tigers within one, before Evan Gattis’ run-scoring double in the bottom of the inning extended Houston’s lead to 6-4. Upton then homered in the seventh to pull Detroit within one again.