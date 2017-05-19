Mariners 5, White Sox 4

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. L.Garcia cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .298 Garcia cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Sanchez 2b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .326 Cabrera lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259 A.Garcia rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .352 Frazier 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .198 Anderson ss 4 2 3 1 0 0 .254 Davidson dh 4 1 1 2 0 1 .222 Narvaez c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .203 Totals 36 4 9 4 1 5

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Segura ss 3 1 1 3 2 0 .359 Gamel rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .309 a-Heredia ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .305 Cruz dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .317 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Valencia 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Powell lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .182 Motter 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .225 Dyson cf 4 3 2 1 0 0 .222 Ruiz c 2 1 0 0 2 0 .119 Totals 33 5 8 5 5 4

Chicago 000 000 220—4 9 0 Seattle 001 030 001—5 8 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Gamel in the 9th.

LOB_Chicago 7, Seattle 7. 2B_Frazier (7), Anderson (4). 3B_A.Garcia (3). HR_Davidson (7), off Lawrence; Frazier (4), off Altavilla; Anderson (4), off Altavilla; Dyson (2), off Covey; Segura (4), off Covey. RBIs_Frazier (15), Anderson (9), Davidson 2 (19), Segura 3 (19), Dyson (11), Heredia (7). SB_L.Garcia (4), Anderson (3), Dyson 2 (12).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Sanchez 2, Frazier, Anderson); Seattle 1 (Seager). RISP_Chicago 1 for 6; Seattle 2 for 3.

Runners moved up_Cruz, Ruiz. GIDP_Segura.

DP_Chicago 1 (Sanchez, Anderson, Abreu).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Covey 6 5 4 4 3 1 87 7.64 Holmberg 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 1.23 Kahnle 1 1 0 0 0 2 11 1.69 Jennings, L, 2-1 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 17 5.40 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gaviglio 5 3 0 0 1 2 75 1.29 Lawrence 2 4 2 2 0 2 44 9.00 Altavilla, BS, 3-3 1 2 2 2 0 1 19 6.92 Vincent, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.70

HBP_Gaviglio (L.Garcia).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Rob Drake; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_3:02. A_17,757 (47,476).