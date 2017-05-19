Mariners 5, White Sox 4

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|L.Garcia cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.298
|Garcia cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Sanchez 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.326
|Cabrera lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|A.Garcia rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.352
|Frazier 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.198
|Anderson ss
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Davidson dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.222
|Narvaez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|1
|5
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Segura ss
|3
|1
|1
|3
|2
|0
|.359
|Gamel rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|a-Heredia ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.305
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Valencia 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Powell lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.182
|Motter 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Dyson cf
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Ruiz c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.119
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|5
|4
|Chicago
|000
|000
|220—4
|9
|0
|Seattle
|001
|030
|001—5
|8
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-singled for Gamel in the 9th.
LOB_Chicago 7, Seattle 7. 2B_Frazier (7), Anderson (4). 3B_A.Garcia (3). HR_Davidson (7), off Lawrence; Frazier (4), off Altavilla; Anderson (4), off Altavilla; Dyson (2), off Covey; Segura (4), off Covey. RBIs_Frazier (15), Anderson (9), Davidson 2 (19), Segura 3 (19), Dyson (11), Heredia (7). SB_L.Garcia (4), Anderson (3), Dyson 2 (12).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Sanchez 2, Frazier, Anderson); Seattle 1 (Seager). RISP_Chicago 1 for 6; Seattle 2 for 3.
Runners moved up_Cruz, Ruiz. GIDP_Segura.
DP_Chicago 1 (Sanchez, Anderson, Abreu).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Covey
|6
|5
|4
|4
|3
|1
|87
|7.64
|Holmberg
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|1.23
|Kahnle
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.69
|Jennings, L, 2-1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|5.40
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gaviglio
|5
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|75
|1.29
|Lawrence
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|44
|9.00
|Altavilla, BS, 3-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|19
|6.92
|Vincent, W, 2-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.70
HBP_Gaviglio (L.Garcia).
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Rob Drake; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Gerry Davis.
T_3:02. A_17,757 (47,476).