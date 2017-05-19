MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Mariners 5, White Sox 4

Mariners 5, White Sox 4

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 1:23 am 05/19/2017 01:23am
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
L.Garcia cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .298
Garcia cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Sanchez 2b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .326
Cabrera lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259
A.Garcia rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .352
Frazier 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .198
Anderson ss 4 2 3 1 0 0 .254
Davidson dh 4 1 1 2 0 1 .222
Narvaez c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .203
Totals 36 4 9 4 1 5
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Segura ss 3 1 1 3 2 0 .359
Gamel rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .309
a-Heredia ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .305
Cruz dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .317
Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Valencia 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Powell lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .182
Motter 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .225
Dyson cf 4 3 2 1 0 0 .222
Ruiz c 2 1 0 0 2 0 .119
Totals 33 5 8 5 5 4
Chicago 000 000 220—4 9 0
Seattle 001 030 001—5 8 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Gamel in the 9th.

LOB_Chicago 7, Seattle 7. 2B_Frazier (7), Anderson (4). 3B_A.Garcia (3). HR_Davidson (7), off Lawrence; Frazier (4), off Altavilla; Anderson (4), off Altavilla; Dyson (2), off Covey; Segura (4), off Covey. RBIs_Frazier (15), Anderson (9), Davidson 2 (19), Segura 3 (19), Dyson (11), Heredia (7). SB_L.Garcia (4), Anderson (3), Dyson 2 (12).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Sanchez 2, Frazier, Anderson); Seattle 1 (Seager). RISP_Chicago 1 for 6; Seattle 2 for 3.

Runners moved up_Cruz, Ruiz. GIDP_Segura.

DP_Chicago 1 (Sanchez, Anderson, Abreu).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Covey 6 5 4 4 3 1 87 7.64
Holmberg 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 1.23
Kahnle 1 1 0 0 0 2 11 1.69
Jennings, L, 2-1 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 17 5.40
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gaviglio 5 3 0 0 1 2 75 1.29
Lawrence 2 4 2 2 0 2 44 9.00
Altavilla, BS, 3-3 1 2 2 2 0 1 19 6.92
Vincent, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.70

HBP_Gaviglio (L.Garcia).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Rob Drake; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_3:02. A_17,757 (47,476).

Topics:
